Harry Styles Just Accidentally Debuted a Tattoo Dedicated to Former Girlfriend Olivia Wilde

Long before Barbenheimer, Scandoval, and Sofia Richie's stealth wealth came along, a different phenomenon rocked the nation. Yes, I'm talking about the Don't Worry Darling drama, the spit wad seen 'round the world, and a controversial breakup salad recipe. Of course, along with the drama, the film brought us one of Hollywood's hottest couples, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, and while the pair ultimately called it quits after nearly two years together back in Nov. 2022, they have reportedly since remained "good friends."

Well now, after more than six months apart, Harry is debuting a leg tattoo that appears to be a tribute to his former love. Over the weekend, Styles was spotted vacationing in Bolsena, Italy, after wrapping his global tour. In images obtained by Entertainment Tonight, Styles was seen on a boat with friends sporting short shorts that revealed the name "Olivia" written in elegant script on his upper thigh. Right below it, another tat read, "colazione," which translates to "breakfast" in Italian. At one point, the star wore an unbuttoned flannel on top, showing off a lot of his ink collection.

The tat could most certainly be dedicated to DWD director Wilde, but true One Direction fans know that the former boy bander also has a 2015 song from his 1D days titled "Olivia" from their album Made in the A.M.

Styles has yet to confirm the meaning behind the ink, though, it's safe to assume that it is not a new addition to his collection. In fact, he was most recently romantically linked to Bones and All actress Taylor Russel and Emily Ratajkowski following a steamy public make-out session.