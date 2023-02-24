Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Have Remained "Good Friends" After Their Split

The Don't Worry Darling co-stars dated for nearly two years.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 24, 2023 @ 11:40AM
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Holding Hands Outing
Photo:

Getty Images

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's romance was quite the headline-making relationship (from salad recipes to spit-gate and everything between), but it seems the couple's split was amicable, according to the most recent update to their dating saga.

A source recently told People that the singer and actress/director have remained "good friends" since their November 2022 split, adding that Wilde is "in a great place" and "focused on her kids and co-parenting with Jason [Sudeikis]."

"She and Harry are good friends, there's no animosity whatsoever," the insider shard. "Plus, she's got many different directing projects in the works."

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Venice Film Festival "Don't Worry Darling"

Getty Images

Sources told the outlet in November that the two were "taking a break" after almost two years together, citing scheduling conflicts as the reason behind the split. Styles has been traveling the globe for his "Love on Tour" show (he's currently on the European leg). Wilde stayed in Los Angeles to be close to her kids and work. "They're still very close friends," a source said at the time. "Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart."

The two initially met on the set of their movie Don't Worry Darling (which came with its own set of alleged cast drama) in 2020 and first sparked romance rumors after attending a 2021 wedding together. Previously, Wilde was engaged to Sudeikis, with whom she shares two kids, Otis and Daisy.

