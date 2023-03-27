Harry Styles Said Emily Ratajkowski Was His "Celebrity Crush" in an Unearthed Throwback Video

He's been manifesting that make-out session since 2014.

Published on March 27, 2023 @ 07:55AM
Harry Styles
Photo:

Getty

Dreams do come true, at least for Harry Styles. I mean, it probably helps that he's famous and incredibly good looking, but that's very much beside the point.  

Over the weekend, the internet was shocked to see the "Watermelon Sugar" singer and Emily Ratajkowski kissing in the streets of Tokyo, however, Styles has actually been manifesting that moment for almost a decade. In an unearthed One Direction interview with Telehit from 2014, Harry was asked if he had a celebrity crush. "Emily Ratajkowski from Gone Girl," he replied while mispronouncing the model's last name (it's Rat-Ah-Kof-Ska). 

And while the pair's make-out session came as a surprise to most, Harry and Emily have actually been "friendly for a while" now, according to a source. "Harry and Emily know each other," the insider told People, adding that Ratajkowski is also “friendly” with Styles's ex-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.

Styles's relationship with Wilde ended in November 2022 after nearly two years of dating. One of the reported reasons behind their split was because of Harry's hectic touring schedule, which brought him to Japan earlier this month. EmRata, meanwhile, filed for divorce from her ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McCalard two months prior to Styles and Wilde's breakup. 

Emily Ratajkowski

Getty

Since separating from Bear-McClard, Emily's been living her best single girl life, casually dating Pete Davidson, comedian Eric André, and DJ Orazio Rispo.

