Harry Styles Says He "Accidentally" Posted the Viral One Direction Shirt Photo to His Instagram Story

Everyone remembers where they were when Harry Styles posted — and quickly deleted — a photo of himself working out in a One Direction shirt to his Instagram Story (causing many of us to experience all seven stages of grief in a matter of seconds). Now, we’re finally getting the backstory as to why the photo mysteriously disappeared.

ICYMI, the singer originally posted the captionless mirror selfie in a black One Direction concert tee (which was covered in photos of his former bandmates, ​​Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Liam Payne) on Sunday night before quietly deleting the photo later that evening. While plenty of fans were able to screenshot the snap before it was gone, Styles just set the record straight as to why he removed the pic from his account during a Love on Tour performance in Auckland, New Zealand.

“I guess some of us have secrets,” the singer said at one point during Tuesday night’s show. “Maybe, like some people, you want to keep something to yourself, and maybe one day you will accidentally post it to your Instagram Story.”

Naturally, the crowd burst into screams and cheers before Harry moved on without addressing the matter further.

getty images

The shirt incident comes shortly after Styles gave a more direct shoutout to his former bandmates when accepting the honor of British Artist of the Year at the 2023 BRIT Awards last month. “I want to thank my mum for signing me up for X Factor without telling me, so I literally wouldn't be here without you,” Styles began before adding, “I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam, and Zayn because I wouldn't be here without you either. Thank you so much.”