Harry Styles Wore Swarovski Overalls and No Shirt to the 2023 Grammys

It's fine, we're fine.

Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak
Published on February 5, 2023 @ 08:30PM

Ever since the 2023 Grammy nominations came out in November, we've been waiting with bated breath for Harry Styles's red-carpet look. No stranger to sequins or jumpsuits, his bedazzled overalls shouldn't be a surprise, but we're still picking up our jaws from off the floor.

Styles arrived on the carpet in a custom Egonlab x Swarovski onesie (styled by Harry Lambert) with a sparkly multi-colored checkered design and a square neckline. He ditched a shirt underneath, showing off his many chest and arm tattoos. He finished the look with white boots, dainty layered gold necklaces, and a smattering of matching rings, and his wavy chestnut hair was coiffed to perfection.

Harry Styles 2023 Grammys Red Carpet Swarovski Jumpsuit

Getty Images

The singer is nominated six times tonight for his third studio album Harry's House, and his single "As It Was." He'll go toe-to-toe with Beyoncé, Adele, pal Lizzo, and ex, Taylor Swift, which is sure to lead to a few viral moments throughout the show. Along with being one of the top contenders of the evening, Styles is also slated to perform.

At the time of its debut, Styles opened up about the album to Better Homes & Gardens.  "It sounds like the biggest and the most fun, but it's by far the most intimate," he said in the interview. But, if his Grammys nominations (and multiple Grammys outfit changes) are any indication, the album's turning out to be more than just an "intimate" release for superfans. It's a full-on phenomenon.

