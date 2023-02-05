Celebrity Harry Styles Harry Styles Wore Swarovski Overalls and No Shirt to the 2023 Grammys It's fine, we're fine. By Tessa Petak Tessa Petak Instagram Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on February 5, 2023 @ 08:30PM Pin Share Tweet Email Ever since the 2023 Grammy nominations came out in November, we've been waiting with bated breath for Harry Styles's red-carpet look. No stranger to sequins or jumpsuits, his bedazzled overalls shouldn't be a surprise, but we're still picking up our jaws from off the floor. Styles arrived on the carpet in a custom Egonlab x Swarovski onesie (styled by Harry Lambert) with a sparkly multi-colored checkered design and a square neckline. He ditched a shirt underneath, showing off his many chest and arm tattoos. He finished the look with white boots, dainty layered gold necklaces, and a smattering of matching rings, and his wavy chestnut hair was coiffed to perfection. Getty Images With 'Harry's House' , Harry Styles Asks Us to Stay Awhile The singer is nominated six times tonight for his third studio album Harry's House, and his single "As It Was." He'll go toe-to-toe with Beyoncé, Adele, pal Lizzo, and ex, Taylor Swift, which is sure to lead to a few viral moments throughout the show. Along with being one of the top contenders of the evening, Styles is also slated to perform. See Every Showstopping Look From the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet At the time of its debut, Styles opened up about the album to Better Homes & Gardens. "It sounds like the biggest and the most fun, but it's by far the most intimate," he said in the interview. But, if his Grammys nominations (and multiple Grammys outfit changes) are any indication, the album's turning out to be more than just an "intimate" release for superfans. It's a full-on phenomenon.