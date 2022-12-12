Netflix Just Dropped the Trailer for Volume II of "Harry & Meghan"

Following the bombshell volume I of Harry & Meghan, Netflix dropped a trailer for the second part of the limited docu-series (premiering this Thursday) — and it looks like Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be sharing more explosive truths about their time in the royal family.

The first edition of the Netflix show focused on the couple's individual upbringings and their love story, as well as the racist undertones in the British tabloids, but it appears this week's installment will take more aim at the royal institution and family.

"I wonder what would've happened to us if we had not got out when we did," Harry mused before Meghan added, "Our security was being pulled. Everyone in the world knew where we were."

Elsewhere in the clip, Harry touched on the disparity in protection for him and his family versus his brother Prince William. "They were happy to lie to protect my brother, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us," he said.

Experts weighed in to add that misinformation was being spread to the media about the couple, something Harry coined as "institutional gaslighting." "I wasn't being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves," Meghan said.

We also see a video captured on a phone of Prince Harry on a plane. "We are on the freedom flight," the duke says with a smile. The Sussexes' good friend Tyler Perry (who opened up his home to the former royals when they first moved to Los Angeles) also spoke about the couple's escape. "They just wanted to be free. They wanted to be free to love and be happy," he said. "I applauded that."

