The Brand Behind Cindy Crawford's Big, Voluminous Hair Is on Rare Sale for a Limited Time

When supermodels — plural — notably use a single brand, the hype is usually worthwhile. Such is the case for Harry Josh Pro Tools: A collection of flatirons, curling irons, and hair dryers that have become go-tos for runway headliners like Irina Shayk, Karlie Kloss, and Gisele Bündchen since the collection’s inception. Unmistakable thanks to their mint green accents, the tools have also been spotted BTS styling Meghan Markle, Lizzo, and Cate Blanchett on various occasions, per the brand.

Among the most acclaimed Harry Josh tools is the 1-inch three-in-one curling iron, second perhaps to the brand’s truly iconic hair dryer. In fact, the brand’s founder and namesake Harry Josh, himself, recently used a cordless version of the hottool to create bouncy waves on Cindy Crawford. Best of all: The corded version is currently on a super rare sale at Dermstore, but only for a few days. Snag the coveted curling iron — plus other supermodel-used hair supplies — for 20 percent off at the retailer until March 10.

The Harry Josh Pro Tools Three-in-One Ceramic Curling Iron can create multiple curl styles with a trio of included barrels. The tool, which can be used as a wand, also comes with two detachable ends, including a marcel clamp and regular clamp. The corded tool is ultra lightweight, easy to maneuver, and smooths hair as it styles with an inherent negative ion charge.

Crawford, whose hair has remained enviably bouncy, glossy, and voluminous throughout her career, has entrusted her famous mane to Josh and his eponymous hot tools on countless occasions. As per the brand’s Instagram highlights — two of which are dedicated solely to hair looks he’s created on Crawford — the model’s “perfect waves” are thanks to the marcel iron, he shared in an image.

More recently, Crawford was seen using the brand’s new cordless version of the classic 1-inch curler. The tool, which I’ve literally used in the backseat of a cab, is a full-size, no-compromises, rechargeable curler. In a video, Crawford pulls the tool out of her purse and proceeds to wrap her shiny strands around the barrel. Walking around, untethered, she eventually releases her strand, letting it fall into her signature, sheeny mane. (As for that supermodel shine? It’s likely from Crawford’s recently revamped Meaningful Beauty haircare collection.)

Lastly, in case you need more incentive: The Harry Josh Pro Tools 1-inch curling iron snagged InStyle’s coveted ‘best overall’ title out of the 13 curling irons we considered. Shop the InStyle-approved, supermodel-entrusted Harry Josh Pro Tools Three-in-One Ceramic Curling Iron while it’s on a rare sale. If you’ve ever pined after the hair dryer, now’s also an excellent time to fulfill your wish with 20 percent off at Dermstore. Act quickly; this brand is hardly known for slashing its prices, after all.

