"Harry & Meghan" Documentary Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Meghan Markle From Her Pregnancy

Netflix's Harry & Meghan documentary has been the show on everybody's lips since the premiere last week. And today, the second installment dropped on the streaming platform with even more shocking revelations (like a shouting Prince William). Viewers were also given never-before-seen glimpses into Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's life, including black-and-white photos of Meghan during her first pregnancy in 2019.

In the unseen images, Markle is enjoying some quieter moments during what appears to be late in her term. While one snap shows the duchess wearing a black dress while gazing out a window, the other captured Markle smiling in the garden with their dogs while wearing a polka-dot dress and cardigan.

Meghan Markle. Netflix

The couple also shared some sad news during volume II of the show. Prince Harry and Meghan believe her miscarriage was a result of the pressures and privacy invasion from the press. In 2020, Markle decided to take legal action against Associated Newspapers — the publisher of MailOnline and Mail On Sunday — after they printed a private letter Meghan wrote to her father Thomas Markle. In the series, the Sussexes' lawyer Jenny Afia said that she became aware of the "toll it was taking" on Markle who was pregnant but unable to sleep because of the stress.

"The first morning that we woke up in our new home is when I miscarried," Meghan sadly shared. And Harry added that he thinks it was caused by the publication. "I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did. I watched the whole thing."

"Now do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created caused by that? Of course, we don't," Harry added. "[But] Bearing in mind the stress that caused the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."