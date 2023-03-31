The $36 Floral Dress Shoppers Call "Perfect" for Spring Has 1 Detail That Makes It "Super Flattering"

As the days grow longer and warmer, there’s no better way to embrace the arrival of spring than by adding some flowy, floral dresses to your wardrobe. Luckily, Amazon is a treasure trove of breezy spring dresses, and Happy Sailed’s Ruffled Deep-V Swing Dress is the perfect lightweight and versatile option for all of your upcoming warm weather occasions thanks to its flirty, ruffled feel.

Featuring a ruffled, deep V-neckline, fully lined skirt, long sleeves, and a tiered, ruffle skirt, the mini dress is made of a polyester and spandex blend that’s both lightweight and comfortable. Also ruffled, its flirty open back has a two-button closure at the top, plus a zippered waist for easy dressing. It comes in 36 colors and patterns — including several springy florals, cheery abstract options, and bold leopard prints — and sizes XS to XXL.

Ideal for virtually any springtime occasion, ruffles and whimsical florals make this dress look like something out of a garden fairytale. Especially with Easter and wedding season right around the corner, you can't go wrong with a dressy option that’s both lightweight and comfortable. The dress can be paired with trendy ballet flats or heeled sandals, or if you want extra comfort, white tennis shoes are a classic, casual alternative. Even when dressing down this deep-V mini, its ruffle details and delicate prints still make it appear elevated.

With over 4,500 five-star ratings, Amazon shoppers are raving that "not only is the dress super flattering but it's surprisingly comfortable.” Another reviewer who bought the dress for her daughter's senior pictures said the dress was even "prettier in person" with "the fabric [being] not too sheer but [still] light and breezy." A final shopper wore the dress on the day their boyfriend proposed, noting that they felt "pretty" in it because "it’s very comfortable and flattering and the stretch is just right."

Elevate your spring dress collection ahead of Easter with Happy Sailed’s Ruffled Deep-V Swing Dress, available for $36 on Amazon.