Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama! Talk about being 50 and fabulous! From getting bangs to rocking her enviably toned arms in a ruby chiffon and velvet Jason Wu gown at husband Barack Obama’s Inaugural Ball, the First Lady has made news this past year with her style choices.

As for her big birthday milestone, it’s no surprise that FLOTUS -- who’s been on a mission to tackle childhood obesity and encourage healthy habits through her “Let’s Move” campaign -- would celebrate with a dance party: The Chicago Tribune first revealed that the White House had sent out save-the-date emails for a Jan. 18 gala dubbed "Snacks & Sips & Dancing & Dessert” and guests were told to wear comfortable shoes and practice their dance moves. Mrs. O has gotten out her message about the importance of exercise through media appearances (like when she and Jimmy Fallon commemorated the third anniversary of “Let’s Move” with their hilarious “The Evolution of Mom Dancing” skit and social media (she’s the first First Lady to join Twitter and Instagram).

In the new year, the First Lady will continue to work together with Jill Biden, wife of Vice President Joe Biden, on their “Joining Forces” initiative to raise awareness for military families’ employment, education and wellness needs. But, as she’s always said, her most important role is as mom-in-chief to daughters Malia, 15, and Sasha, 12. To celebrate Michelle Obama’s milestone birthday, see some her 50 best fashion moments!MORE:• See the First Lady’s Transformation• Michelle Obama’s Ombre Highlights• See Yourself in Michelle Obama’s Pretty Hairstyles

—Serena Kappes