This Lazy-Girl, In-Shower Body Moisturizer Smoothed My Crocodile Skin After Just 2 Uses

Even before the ‘everything showers’ trend popularized on TikTok, I’ve had a pretty substantial shower routine. I’m a beauty editor, after all, and my bathroom is overrun with more products than you probably thought were possible. My everything showers are multi-step with dozens of products — the most life-changing of which is Hanni’s Splash Salve In-Shower Body Moisture Treatment.

By the time I’ve finished my long, dozen-product shower I’m too lazy to apply any sort of body care; it’s a shame because my arms and legs really need the moisture and self-sabotaging because all of that time in the water dries out my limbs. Hanni’s Splash Salve solves both of those problems without much added effort on my part.

The most innovative thing about this product is that it’s basically an in-shower body lotion. Per the instructions, you scoop a little bit out, rub it between your hands, and apply it to wet legs. Then, just finish off your shower without rubbing or trying to rinse off Splash Salve — the water from the showerhead does enough. I follow the instructions to a T, making the treatment the last step of my shower and only step of my body care routine.

Jojoba oil, shea butter, and coconut oil are unsurprisingly the suspects in this intensely hydrating lineup. Jojoba is fast absorbing and healing, shea butter provides moisture and soothes, and coconut oil is antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, and hydrating. The formula has a thick and emollient texture that thins out as you apply it to your body. I think of it as a hydration mask, but for my legs.

I saw a marked difference in the hydration of my legs after one use, and after two, there wasn’t a trace left of my scary crocodile skin. I’ve been using it for months and have barely made a dent in my jar, plus it has virtually no scent, which is iconic and rare for a body care product.

I’ve been waiting for years to find a body care solution that caters so specifically to my brand of being lazy but invested in a beauty routine. It turns out that other people have, too, because product is flying off the shelves. It’s sold out on Hanni’s website, and even before that, fulfillment took up to a week due to high demand. The good news is that it’s still available at Sephora.

Head to Sephora to shop Hanni’s Splash Salve In-Shower Body Moisture Treatment. For another lazy girl solution, I recommend its Water Balm Body Moisturizer Mist, which you can literally spray on dry areas before running out the door.