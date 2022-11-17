How to Cure "Hangover Skin" This Holiday Season

Spoiler: Your skin needs hydration, too.

November 17, 2022
Holiday parties are all fun and games until you wake up the next morning with a splitting headache from one too many glasses of red wine. And, while it can be tough to physically drag yourself out of bed the next morning, know that your skin is also struggling.

"Alcohol can cause water retention in your face. After a night of drinking, the next morning you can be bloated and puffy," says Angela Caglia, celebrity esthetician and founder of Angela Cagila Skincare. "Alcohol also causes dehydration. Dehydration can zap moisture and leave the skin looking lackluster and even make fine lines and wrinkles more pronounced."

Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, says alcohol can also exacerbate existing inflammatory skin conditions such as rosacea. "For some individuals who are rosacea-prone, alcohol can increase flushing, worsen redness, and lead to potential flares," she shares.

Since the season is essentially one long festivity that cumulates with New Year's Eve, we've tapped both experts to share their morning-after recovery skincare tips. Ahead, find out how to revive dull, dry, hungover skin.

Your morning-after hangover skincare routine:

Both Dr. Garshick and Caglia stress the importance of hydrating your skin (and body) the morning after a night of revelry.

"It’s important to drink a lot of water to restore hydration before or after a night out," Dr. Garshick says. "Products with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid can also combat dry or dehydrated skin due to alcohol consumption." The dermatologist suggests Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream as a one-and-done product as it "helps to boost moisture and radiance of the skin containing a combination of peptides, vitamin C and E, hyaluronic acid, and more. It can also help to plump the skin as well as improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles."

In addition to focusing on moisturization, you can also use an ice roller or facial massage tool to help reduce any puffiness. Caglia suggests the Rose Quartz Crystal Facial Roller and Gold Cryo Set from her line as tools to use to help calm, soothe, and depuff the skin. And if you really want to revive your skin, the esthetician recommends getting a facial.

What to avoid in your skincare routine while hungover:

You're being gentle on yourself in your condition, so you should treat your skin with the same kindness, too. Caglia suggests skipping acids and retinol for a few days as your skin is in a sensitive state. "Your skin is already sensitized and dehydrated. Just use gentle natural skincare that is active but not sensitizing to your lipid barrier," she adds.

Dr. Garshick says it's wise to also skip harsh soaps and scrubs. "It is best to stick with gentle cleansers such as CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser and Dove Beauty Bar which won’t leave the skin feeling stripped or tight," she shares.

And if you were planning on getting any injectables, you might want to reschedule your appointment. "Alcohol can increase the risk of bruising, so it is generally best to avoid injectables such as Botox or fillers the day after a night of drinking," Dr. Garshick explains. "While it is still safe to do, it is best to do to avoid bruising or swelling."

How to avoid hangover skin:

Facts are facts: The only way to truly avoid a hangover is not drinking alcohol. If that's not in the cards, drinking water is the best way to prevent experiencing a hangover and its effects on the skin.

"Stay hydrated as much as possible and be sure to moisturize the skin to help retain as much moisture as possible," Dr. Garshick says. "It can also help to use hydrating serums such as Vichy Minéral 89 to boost moisture and plump the skin."

