Grab This “Warm and Comfortable” Amazon Sweatshirt While It's on Sale for $11

Kaelin Dodge
Kaelin is a commerce writer for InStyle
Published on February 2, 2023

My hat goes off to anyone who works from home and gets dressed up to do so. On days when I’m clocking in from the desk in my extra bedroom, my work “uniform” is a pair of oversized sweatpants and a hoodie, which might get swapped with a sweater if there’s a Zoom call on the calendar. And while comfort tends to be my work-week style priority, the ability to wear the outfit outside of the home is a must — as much as I think my barista loves me, I know she’s not dying to see me in my PJs. Luckily, one sweatshirt that Amazon shoppers are calling, “so soft…warm and comfortable,” as well as, “[a] nice quality and…flattering,” is now on sale for just $11.

Hanes’ EcoSmart Fleece sweatshirt has quickly become a favorite amongst shoppers with over 35,700 perfect ratings, thanks in part to both its style and comfort. It’s lined with warm fleece and features a stretchy waistband and cuffs. This is the women’s version of the sweatshirt our Amazon editor, Christina Butan, raves about, calling the cotton-blend material “super cozy…sturdy and high quality.” But unlike the men’s version of the popular crewneck, this one is slightly more fitted — yes, you can still achieve an oversized look by sizing up, but you don’t have to worry about drowning in long hemlines and sleeves. 

Among the thousands of five-star reviews, the word “comfort” is used hundreds of times. “The sweatshirt is so comfy and warm for cold weather,” wrote one shopper, who described the fit as “perfect,” while another explained that the “soft and lightweight” material paired with relaxed fit makes it, “very comfortable…perfect for lounging at home or running errands.”

And while comfort in a sweatshirt is, for many, the top priority, shoppers also note that this now-$11 crewneck is surprisingly well made. One described the quality as “excellent,” explaining that it has “held up well to multiple washes and has not shrunk or lost its shape,” adding that the stitching is “sturdy.” Another called it “great quality at an affordable price.”

You’ll never regret replacing your old, beat-up sweatshirt with this shopper-loved pick. Experience the comfort that’s impressed even our editors while the Hanes sweatshirt is still on sale for just $11.

