65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $10 Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, It Feels “Like Wearing Nothing” at All

It provides full coverage and support.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 18, 2023 @ 09:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Comfortable $10 Bra Feels Like âWearing Nothing At Allâ
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

At this point, there’s just no excuse to be wearing an uncomfortable bra. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve dealt with my fair share of undergarments that poke, prod, dig, and frankly just don’t hold me properly — but those days are over. Since coming to the realization that comfort and support don’t have to be mutually exclusive — regardless of cup size — my life has changed for the better. All it takes is finding the right brand for you, and let’s just say Hanes has been a longtime classic for a reason. Ditch your restrictive, wired styles, and check out the Hanes Wireless T-Shirt Bra for just $10 at Amazon. Yes, you read that right. 

The budget-friendly pick is available in sizes S through XXXL, and it comes in four neutral colors you can easily layer under any outfit. Its unlined, wire-free cups are reminiscent of a comfortable sports bra, yet it has an adjustable hook and eye closure to fit your bust precisely. The bra’s nylon blend stretches with you as you move, and its shape provides full coverage and support. Plus, its flattering V-neck style and seamless material make it nearly invisible under clothes. 

Hanes Women's Wireless Bra with Cooling

Amazon

Shop now: $10 (Originally $15); amazon.com

With over 19,400 five-star Amazon ratings, the Hanes pick is a clear shopper favorite. One 65-year-old customer called it the bra they’ve “been looking for all [their] life,” saying it “stretches perfectly” to provide “support” and fit their figure. They went on to say that alternative styles “itch and chafe” their “sensitive skin,” but this T-shirt bra feels “like wearing nothing at all.” A 70-year-old shopper said it’s “the most comfortable bra [they] have ever had,” and it’s the first style they “don’t hate” wearing. And, a different reviewer in their 70s added that the bra provides “lift beyond your expectation,” while an 85-year-old customer said they “look good in it,” which is another bonus, of course. 

Shoppers of all ages and cup sizes are praising the bra for its fit and feel. One reviewer, who wears a 36 DD, complimented the Hanes product’s “quality thicker band,” which doesn’t move, “ride up” or “dig in.” A different shopper, who describes themselves as a “large-chested woman,” said the bra leaves “no indents” in their shoulders, and for the first time, they’re not removing their bra “as soon as [they] walk in the door.” 

Be sure to try the Hanes Wireless T-Shirt Bra while it’s on sale for as low as $10 at Amazon, and browse more colors of the popular style, below. 

Hanes Women's Wireless Bra with Cooling

Amazon

Shop now: $13 (Originally $15); amazon.com

Hanes Women's Wireless Bra with Cooling

Amazon

Shop now: $14; amazon.com

Hanes Women's Wireless Bra with Cooling

Amazon

Shop now: $15; amazon.com

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Shoppers Say They "Can't Live Without" This $11 Hydrating Mist from a Brand Martha Stewart Uses on Repeat
Shoppers "Can't Live Without" This $11 Hydrating Mist from a Brand Martha Stewart Uses on Repeat
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore These Flattering, Hollywood-Famous Jeans
Amazon Shoppers Love Using This Leave-In Hair Mask to Repair and Smooth Strands
Amazon Shoppers Love Using This Leave-In Hair Mask to Repair and Smooth Strands
Related Articles
Shoppers Say They "Can't Live Without" This $11 Hydrating Mist from a Brand Martha Stewart Uses on Repeat
Shoppers "Can't Live Without" This $11 Hydrating Mist from a Brand Martha Stewart Uses on Repeat
Brie Larson Finally Revealed What Bra She's Wearing in That Viral Twitter Pic â and It's on Sale at Amazon
Brie Larson Finally Revealed the Bra She’s Wearing in That Viral Photo
Blake Lively Wore This Lightweight Crossbody Phone Case and I Have One Similar For $19 On Amazon
My Favorite $19 Amazon Purse Looks Like the $108 Crossbody Blake Lively Wears on Repeat
Amazon's Top-Selling $19 Sandals Are Lightweight, Waterproof, and "Feel Like a Dream" Shoppers Say
Amazon’s Best-Selling $19 Slides Are So Lightweight and Supportive, Shoppers Say They “Feel Like a Dream”
Amazon Shoppers Creamy Eyeliner
4,000+ Amazon Shoppers Bought This Creamy Eyeliner Pencil in the Last Week, and It's Just $5
Amazonâs Best-Selling Cardigan Is âLightweightâ and "Flattering,â Shoppers Say â and Prices Start at $18
Amazon’s Best-Selling Cardigan Is “Lightweight” and "Flattering,” Shoppers Say — and Prices Start at $18
Editor-loved maxi dress sale
An Editor-Loved Spring Maxi Dress Is on Sale for 30% Off at Amazon
Dua Lipa Just Wore the Spring Trend Fashion Girls Canât Get Enough of, and You Can Get Look Starting at $TK
Dua Lipa Wore the Most Practical (but Sexy) Version of This Controversial, Hollywood-Loved Trend
Platform sandals trend
Platform Sandals Are Trending This Spring, and Amazon Has the Cutest Styles Under $50
Shoppers Say These Comfy $26 Ballet Flats Are "Like Waking On A Cloud"
Amazon Shoppers Say These $26 Flats Are Comfortable Enough to Wear "Straight Out of the Box"
Amazon Blouse
Amazon Shoppers Say This Breathable Spring Blouse Is "Just Perfect" — and It's 67% Off
Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring
Crochet Fashion Is Trending This Spring, and You Can Get the Look for Less Than $50 at Amazon
Hailey Bieber Just Wore 2 of the Season's Riskiest Denim Trends at Once, and I'm Kind of Here for It
Hailey Bieber Just Wore 2 of the Season's Riskiest Denim Trends at Once, and I'm Kind of Here for It
Erborian BB Cream
66-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Lightweight BB Cream “Transforms” Wrinkled Skin
Tracee Ellis Ross's Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured This Sexy Swimwear Trend That'll be Everywhere This Summer
Tracee Ellis Ross's Internet-Breaking Selfie Featured This Sexy Swimwear Trend
Lightweight Body Moisturizer
60-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Buttery Body Moisturizer “Immediately” Softens “Alligator Skin”