Fashion Clothing Underwear, Lingerie, and Shapewear 65-Year-Old Shoppers Say This $10 Wireless Bra Is So Comfortable, It Feels "Like Wearing Nothing" at All It provides full coverage and support. By Kyra Surgent Published on April 18, 2023 @ 09:00PM At this point, there's just no excuse to be wearing an uncomfortable bra. Don't get me wrong, I've dealt with my fair share of undergarments that poke, prod, dig, and frankly just don't hold me properly — but those days are over. Since coming to the realization that comfort and support don't have to be mutually exclusive — regardless of cup size — my life has changed for the better. All it takes is finding the right brand for you, and let's just say Hanes has been a longtime classic for a reason. Ditch your restrictive, wired styles, and check out the Hanes Wireless T-Shirt Bra for just $10 at Amazon. Yes, you read that right. The budget-friendly pick is available in sizes S through XXXL, and it comes in four neutral colors you can easily layer under any outfit. Its unlined, wire-free cups are reminiscent of a comfortable sports bra, yet it has an adjustable hook and eye closure to fit your bust precisely. The bra's nylon blend stretches with you as you move, and its shape provides full coverage and support. Plus, its flattering V-neck style and seamless material make it nearly invisible under clothes. Shop now: $10 (Originally $15); amazon.com With over 19,400 five-star Amazon ratings, the Hanes pick is a clear shopper favorite. One 65-year-old customer called it the bra they've "been looking for all [their] life," saying it "stretches perfectly" to provide "support" and fit their figure. They went on to say that alternative styles "itch and chafe" their "sensitive skin," but this T-shirt bra feels "like wearing nothing at all." A 70-year-old shopper said it's "the most comfortable bra [they] have ever had," and it's the first style they "don't hate" wearing. And, a different reviewer in their 70s added that the bra provides "lift beyond your expectation," while an 85-year-old customer said they "look good in it," which is another bonus, of course. The 20 Best — and Most Comfortable — Underwear for Women of 2023 Shoppers of all ages and cup sizes are praising the bra for its fit and feel. One reviewer, who wears a 36 DD, complimented the Hanes product's "quality thicker band," which doesn't move, "ride up" or "dig in." A different shopper, who describes themselves as a "large-chested woman," said the bra leaves "no indents" in their shoulders, and for the first time, they're not removing their bra "as soon as [they] walk in the door." Be sure to try the Hanes Wireless T-Shirt Bra while it's on sale for as low as $10 at Amazon, and browse more colors of the popular style, below. Shop now: $13 (Originally $15); amazon.com Shop now: $14; amazon.com Shop now: $15; amazon.com