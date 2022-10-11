This Is the Best Wireless Bra I’ve Found for My 38DD Boobs, and It’s Only $12 at Amazon Right Now

I’ve always had bigger boobs. I started wearing a bra at nine years old, and throughout high school and college, I was a pretty solid 36C. In recent years, though, they’ve grown to a 38DD, making it difficult to find cute bras that are also comfortable and supportive. And a wireless bra? Yeah, right. I never, ever thought the day would come that I could wear one of those, since they’re often ugly, bulky, and supremely uncomfortable in larger sizes. Well, consider me surprised (and not to mention, excited) because thanks to the Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Wireless Bra, my bra drawer got a major makeover.

I’m not sure why having larger boobs equates to horribly unattractive bras, but I’m happy to report that it absolutely isn’t the case when it comes to this Hanes bra. The seamless style comes in eight different flattering colors, from basic black and nude to chic charcoal gray and a va-va-vixen-like red. I’m pleasantly surprised that, even though it comes in S–3XL sizing instead of typical bra sizing, it actually fits well. The XL is exactly right for me.

Even better? You can get it for just $12 (yes, $12!) during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Shop now: $12 (originally $15); amazon.com

Shop now: $12 (Originally $15); amazon.com

I love the subtly wider straps on the Hanes bra, which provide comfort while still staying hidden under sleeveless tops and dresses. The ComfortFlex fabric is also designed to stretch in four different directions and move with you, so it not only stays put, but feels great doing it. But the real selling point for me is the wireless cups; I truly can’t believe I found a wireless bra that not only fits my 38DD boobs, but supports them, too.

I’m not alone in singing this bra’s praises: It has more than 18,700 five-star ratings on Amazon from shoppers who specifically point to its comfortable and flattering fit for larger chests. Many rave that it “has plenty of coverage and lift to keep the girls in,” “feels luxurious,” and is “the most great-fitting, wonderful bra ever.” One horseback rider even said it remained comfortable “with all the movement that goes into trotting a quarter horse.” (I mean, if the idea of riding a horse without your boobs bouncing painfully doesn’t sell you, what will?)

Shop now: $12 (originally $15); amazon.com

I already own this bra in two colors, and I’m definitely buying more — especially because it’s marked down to just $12 during Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Pick up the Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Wireless Bra in a color or two before it sells out.

