74-Year-Old Shoppers Say This Wireless Bra “Feels Like a Second Skin,” and It’s on Sale for $7 at Amazon

Don’t miss out on this Fourth of July deal.

By
Eden Lichterman
Eden Lichterman is an Associate Commerce Editor and Strategist for InStyle.
Published on July 1, 2023 @ 02:00AM

Searching for the perfect bra can feel like a never-ending task. You’ll want a style that’s not only comfortable and supportive, but looks good under clothing, too. Plus, it would be nice to find an affordable option, since you’re probably not too excited about wearing it anyway. So, what if I told you that Amazon shoppers already found a bra that checks off all those boxes? The Hanes Invisible Embrace Wirefree Bra “feels like you’re wearing nothing,” according to reviewers, and it’s on sale for just $7 at Amazon this Fourth of July weekend.

Available in four colors, the pullover bra is made from a soft and stretchy blend of nylon and spandex. It has thick, hardware-free straps that won’t dig into your skin, along with a scoop neckline that’ll stay hidden beneath a shirt. Plus, the wireless bra has removable pads, so you can decide just how much support you want. It comes in sizes S through 3XL, which roughly corresponds to bust sizes 34A through 50C.

Nearly 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bra a five-star rating, and over 400 of those people have left glowing reviews, including more mature customers. A 64-year-old reviewer called it the “most comfortable bra ever,” since it has “no back hooks” and is “perfectly lined.” And, a 74-year-old said the bra is “so soft, it just feels like a second skin.”

Plenty of shoppers with larger bust sizes are fans of the bra, too. A pregnant reviewer whose chest is growing said they “feel supported” in the bra “without having something digging into [their] back by the end of the day.” A second shopper confirmed the undergarment is perfect for people “with bigger chests who vehemently protest wearing bras,” but still want coverage and support.

Another benefit of this bra is that it’s completely seamless, meaning it practically disappears under clothing. One shopper is thrilled that they can finally “wear T-shirts and feel supported and protected,” since their “nips are totally covered,” and there’s no visible strap imprint. Plus, according to a second reviewer, the bra is invisible “under tight workout tops.”

Rather than settling for ill-fitting and expensive bras this summer, grab the customer-loved Hanes Invisible Embrace Wirefree Bra while it’s discounted to $7, and be sure to check out Amazon’s entire Fourth of July sale, here.

