Even Sarah Jessica Parker Would Approve of My Favorite Amazon Sweatpants That Are $14 Right Now

Grab them while they're this cheap.

Christina Butan
Published on September 30, 2022

In an effort to be as comfortable and cozy as possible over the course of the pandemic, I developed quite the collection of sweatpants and joggers (anyone else?). Even though I own all kinds of sweats at this point, from the cheetah-print ones I’m currently wearing to fancy cashmere options to one-too-many tie-dye varieties, I didn’t have a simple gray pair I truly loved — until I bought Hanes’ Ultimate Cotton Pants.

Hanes is behind my favorite sweatshirt ever (seriously, I buy it in bulk), so it makes sense that it’d have a pair of sweatpants from the brand I love just as much. Like the sweatshirt, the Ultimate Cotton Pants come from the men’s section, and now I’m convinced men’s clothes are better than women’s. The gray sweats are totally unassuming — there’s nothing that stands out when you’re looking at the product description. However, once I pulled them on, it was a totally different story. 

Hanes Men's Ultimate Cotton Pant

Amazon

Shop now: $14 (Originally $22); amazon.com

I love that they’re super cozy for wearing around the house, but can also be a casual-chic outfit choice while I’m running errands. Available in four colors (black, charcoal gray, light gray, and navy), the Hanes sweats have an inner drawstring, two pockets, and cuffed hems. Plus, they’re super high-waisted, which is exactly how I love my pants to fit. Honestly, they look just like the sweats Sarah Jessica Parker has infamously been trotting around in on repeat since last year (but are probably way cheaper). And, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, you can get them for even less ahead of time as an early deal.

The pants go up to a size 3XL and since they’re men’s sizing, they naturally have a natural (and flattering) oversized fit that I never get when trying women’s sweatpants. I’m usually a large in women’s pants and opted for these in a medium — they fit just right, but if you want something a little less oversized and high-waisted, I’d recommend sizing down twice. 

It’s also worth mentioning that the pants have more than 4,300 five-star ratings from shoppers who have deemed them “literally the best sweatpants ever.” One customer who tried the women’s version said that the men’s sizing had a better fit. “These fit me [perfectly]… the pockets are perfect for my wallet and keys without fear of them falling out. To quote Goldilocks, these sweatpants are ‘just right!’”

The Hanes Ultimate Cotton Pants are a great basic for the price; I know I’ll be wearing them all fall and winter. I’d grab them while they’re this cheap — believe me, you won’t regret it.

