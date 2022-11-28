I'm Buying These Cozy Amazon Sweatpants in Bulk While They’re on Sale for $11

I’m a firm believer in retail therapy. Whether it’s a statement piece like Jennifer Lopez-approved knee-high boots or a comfy wardrobe basic, like a pair of quality sweatpants, there’s something about discovering a new style to add to my rotation that excites me. And most recently, it happened when I found these super cozy Hanes Sweatpants that are just $11 for Cyber Monday today.



Amazon

Shop now: $11 (Originally $18); amazon.com



The truth is, I already own a ton of loungewear, but these on-sale Hanes sweats are exactly what I’ve been looking for. Available in seven colors, the pants have more than 31,650 five-star ratings, and a number of Amazon reviewers agree that they’re “very soft.” Plus, I know they’ll get a lot of wear whether I’m working from home, running errands around town — a la Sarah Jessica Parker — or traveling. One shopper said the versatile pants are their “go-to pair” and added, “I come home and change into sweatpants or comfy pants every day, and these are the ones I keep on top at the front of the drawer.” Another called them the “best sweatpants,” adding that they’re “so roomy and cute,” and they plan to get a few more pairs to give as Christmas gifts.



The details are great, too, as the drawstring closure will place them right at my waist while the straight silhouette differentiates them from the ankle-cinched sweats I already own. The fabric is also pill-resistant and mid-weight, making them perfect for winter. Amazon shoppers have the same idea, as they are layering them over pajamas, calling them “great” for keeping warm in the colder months, and some are even stocking up on additional pairs for the season ahead.

Just because they’re sweatpants, though, doesn’t mean they have to be drab or boring. I can already picture myself styling these comfy lounge pants with a fitted long-sleeve top to contrast the billowy frame and a pair of chunky tennis shoes. To dress them up, I’ll go with an oversized jean jacket (like this one from Amazon that’s also on sale), and opt for some classic Uggs.

Some reviews say the pants run a bit big, so I recommend sizing down for a more fitted look, or sticking with your original size for the utmost snuggly feel. Still, you won’t catch me sleeping on these cozy Hanes sweatpants while they’re 37 percent off. Shop them at the discounted $11 price while you still can — there’s no telling how long this Cyber Monday deal will last.



