Wedgie-Prone Shoppers Call Amazon's Best-Selling Underwear a "Game Changer," and It's Less Than $1 Apiece

They're comfortable and breathable.

Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. 
Published on August 17, 2023 @ 05:00AM

In a world of cheeky styles like frilly thongs and barely-there G-strings, comfortable briefs can  get a bad rap. But, the truth is, there’s a time and place for every kind of underwear, and no undergarment drawer is complete without a reliable, full-coverage pair. So if your current collection needs a little love, now is the perfect time for a refresh — the Hanes Signature Cotton Breathe Briefs are currently on sale for up to 72 percent off, making them less than $1 apiece. Yes, you read that right.  

The underwear, which is currently at its lowest price point in the past 30 days, is made of 100 percent cotton, so it has a soft and breathable feel for all-day wear. It’s designed with a flattering high-rise waistline and full-seat coverage to keep you secure at all times. The briefs have a flexible, elastic waistband and leg bands to prevent riding up, falling down, pinching, or prodding. For added comfort, the undies are tag-free, too, making them extra easy to wear. Snag a multi-pack in a range of colorways including classic neutral tones and fun patterns, starting at just $4. 

Hanes Signature Cotton Breathe Briefs

Among Amazon’s best-selling panties with more than 45,200 five-star ratings, the Hanes briefs are clearly loved by shoppers. One reviewer called them “the perfect pair” since you can “wear [them] all day long without thinking about them once.” A second customer referred to the underwear as “an absolute game changer” since it “doesn't roll down,” doesn’t “bind anywhere,” and helps them steer clear of “the wedgie-zone” which is a “nonstop” issue with alternative styles. 

Another shopper said they have “no complaints” about the pair, which they described as “smooth and comfortable” thanks to its ultra-soft cotton make up. And, someone else added that the Hanes briefs are “the best for staying cool” making them “great everyday underwear.” 

Head to Amazon to snag the Hanes Signature Cotton Breathe Briefs, and browse through additional colorways of the reliable style, below. 

