I Hate Wearing Socks, but This Under-$2 Per Pair Option Is the Only One I Buy

When I say I hate socks, I mean it. So much so that I often base my footwear selections on whether or not I’ll have to slip them on; but temperatures are starting to drop, and a girl can only wear open-toed shoes for so long. While the simple undergarments are the most mundane part of an outfit, they can make all the difference if you’re picky, like me. I’ve tried countless pairs from countless brands, but the Hanes Plush Comfort socks are the only kind I actually like — and they’re less than $2 apiece at Amazon.

Made of a cotton, polyester, and spandex blend, the socks have a lightweight, breathable feel that’s perfect for all-day wear. Plus, they’re built with smooth seams that don’t twist uncomfortably or roll at the toe. Speaking of discomfort, there’s no worse feeling than your socks sliding down, but that’s not an issue with this Hanes style thanks to its snug, stretchy fit. And for an extra-plush feel with each step, the socks have slight cushioning at the heel and toe. They’re available in a range of colorways, each sold in a pack of six.

I’m not the only superfan of the Plush Comfort pair — more than 8,000 Amazon shoppers gave the socks a perfect five-star rating. One customer said they’re so comfortable, it’s “[as] if heaven made socks,” while someone else deemed them the “best socks ever.” They went on to say that while they constantly had to adjust alternative styles, they “can’t even tell” they’re wearing their Hanes pair.

Not only are they the most comfortable socks I’ve ever worn, but they keep my feet cool, too. As one shopper put it, their “feet are cushioned” but “don’t get hot or sweat” thanks to the pair’s breathable feel. As an added bonus, they’re “just the right amount of ‘no-show’” since they hit right below the ankle, according to another reviewer. They’re practically invisible in my go-to shoes, yet they’re tall enough to stay put on my heels.

Do your feet a favor and head to Amazon to snag a six-pack of the Hanes Plush Comfort socks for just $9.

