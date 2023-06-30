Hollywood’s Favorite Summer Wardrobe Basic Is a White Tee — and This “Perfect” Style Is on Sale for $9

There are only a select few items I would argue everyone needs in their wardrobe. The brief list of style essentials includes flattering jeans, comfortable sneakers, and, of course, a timeless, white T-shirt. Basic tees are certainly not new to the fashion scene, but recently celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Lawrence, and Katie Holmes are reminding us that you just can’t beat classic. If you’re looking to replicate their effortlessly chic looks, now is the perfect time; Amazon just discounted thousands of fashion picks ahead of Prime Day, and the Hanes Perfect T-Shirt is on sale for just $9.

As its name suggests, the top is the quintessential staple tee. It has a relaxed fit with a slightly slim silhouette so it’s not too baggy. It has a longer hem that hits at the natural waist (good news if you’re not into the cropped look), as well as a ribbed crewneck and short sleeves. The T-shirt is made of super soft 100 percent cotton that will stay soft after washes and frequent wear. While I’m partial to the white option, the Hanes pick is sold in 18 additional colorways and available in sizes S to 5XL.

Not only are celebrities styling white tees this summer, but more than 1,000 Amazon shoppers purchased the Hanes Perfect T-shirt in the past week alone, according to the retailer. And, given its 28,400 plus five-star ratings, it lives up to its name — literally, hundreds of people call it “perfect.” One reviewer who was “looking for a simple T-shirt” said the Hanes tee is “by far the best” they’ve come across. They said that they love the weight and feel of the material, and noted that the “white isn’t see through.” Another customer said they purchased the Hanes tees as “sleep shirts and now [they] want to buy every color for daily wear” since they’re “so comfortable.”

The T-shirt looks “great with everything,” too, according to one shopper. The same person called them “so versatile” since they can “be worn alone or under a sweater or sweatshirt,” plus “they can be dressed up with a necklace or scarf” (or practically anything else in your year-round wardrobe, really). Take it from one reviewer who called the shirt a “closet staple.”

Be sure to snag the Hanes Perfect T-Shirt while it’s still on sale for $9 at Amazon, and browse through additional colorways, below.

