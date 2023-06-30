Fashion Clothing Shirts and Tops Hollywood’s Favorite Summer Wardrobe Basic Is a White Tee — and This “Perfect” Style Is on Sale for $9 Kylie Jenner, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Lawrence all wore a white T-shirt recently. By Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 30, 2023 @ 08:00PM Pin Share Tweet Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Backgrid / Instagram @kyliejenner There are only a select few items I would argue everyone needs in their wardrobe. The brief list of style essentials includes flattering jeans, comfortable sneakers, and, of course, a timeless, white T-shirt. Basic tees are certainly not new to the fashion scene, but recently celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Lawrence, and Katie Holmes are reminding us that you just can’t beat classic. If you’re looking to replicate their effortlessly chic looks, now is the perfect time; Amazon just discounted thousands of fashion picks ahead of Prime Day, and the Hanes Perfect T-Shirt is on sale for just $9. As its name suggests, the top is the quintessential staple tee. It has a relaxed fit with a slightly slim silhouette so it’s not too baggy. It has a longer hem that hits at the natural waist (good news if you’re not into the cropped look), as well as a ribbed crewneck and short sleeves. The T-shirt is made of super soft 100 percent cotton that will stay soft after washes and frequent wear. While I’m partial to the white option, the Hanes pick is sold in 18 additional colorways and available in sizes S to 5XL. Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 $9 Not only are celebrities styling white tees this summer, but more than 1,000 Amazon shoppers purchased the Hanes Perfect T-shirt in the past week alone, according to the retailer. And, given its 28,400 plus five-star ratings, it lives up to its name — literally, hundreds of people call it “perfect.” One reviewer who was “looking for a simple T-shirt” said the Hanes tee is “by far the best” they’ve come across. They said that they love the weight and feel of the material, and noted that the “white isn’t see through.” Another customer said they purchased the Hanes tees as “sleep shirts and now [they] want to buy every color for daily wear” since they’re “so comfortable.” RELATED: This $19 Quiet Luxury Staple Is “Comfortable” and “Breathable,” According to Amazon Shoppers The T-shirt looks “great with everything,” too, according to one shopper. The same person called them “so versatile” since they can “be worn alone or under a sweater or sweatshirt,” plus “they can be dressed up with a necklace or scarf” (or practically anything else in your year-round wardrobe, really). Take it from one reviewer who called the shirt a “closet staple.” Be sure to snag the Hanes Perfect T-Shirt while it’s still on sale for $9 at Amazon, and browse through additional colorways, below. Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 $9 Amazon Buy on Amazon $12 $9 Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks Shoppers Say They Notice Glowing Skin and "Disappearing" Wrinkles After Using This Rarely On-Sale Serum Amazon's Best-Selling Castor Oil That Users Call a "Must-Have" for Hair Growth Is on Sale for $10 I Tried Jennifer Aniston's Secret to Major Volume — and It Looks Like I Have Double the Amount of Hair