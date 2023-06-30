Hollywood’s Favorite Summer Wardrobe Basic Is a White Tee — and This “Perfect” Style Is on Sale for $9

Kylie Jenner, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Lawrence all wore a white T-shirt recently.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 30, 2023 @ 08:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Katie Holmes and Kylie Jenner
Photo:

Backgrid / Instagram @kyliejenner

There are only a select few items I would argue everyone needs in their wardrobe. The brief list of style essentials includes flattering jeans, comfortable sneakers, and, of course, a timeless, white T-shirt. Basic tees are certainly not new to the fashion scene, but recently celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Hilary Duff, Jennifer Lawrence, and Katie Holmes are reminding us that you just can’t beat classic. If you’re looking to replicate their effortlessly chic looks, now is the perfect time; Amazon just discounted thousands of fashion picks ahead of Prime Day, and the Hanes Perfect T-Shirt is on sale for just $9. 

As its name suggests, the top is the quintessential staple tee. It has a relaxed fit with a slightly slim silhouette so it’s not too baggy. It has a longer hem that hits at the natural waist (good news if you’re not into the cropped look), as well as a ribbed crewneck and short sleeves. The T-shirt is made of super soft 100 percent cotton that will stay soft after washes and frequent wear. While I’m partial to the white option, the Hanes pick is sold in 18 additional colorways and available in sizes S to 5XL.

Amazon Prime Day Hanes Women's Perfect-T Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Amazon

Not only are celebrities styling white tees this summer, but more than 1,000 Amazon shoppers purchased the Hanes Perfect T-shirt in the past week alone, according to the retailer. And, given its 28,400 plus five-star ratings, it lives up to its name — literally, hundreds of people call it “perfect.” One reviewer who was “looking for a simple T-shirt” said the Hanes tee is “by far the best” they’ve come across. They said that they love the weight and feel of the material, and noted that the “white isn’t see through.” Another customer said they purchased the Hanes tees as “sleep shirts and now [they] want to buy every color for daily wear” since they’re “so comfortable.” 

RELATED: This $19 Quiet Luxury Staple Is “Comfortable” and “Breathable,” According to Amazon Shoppers

The T-shirt looks “great with everything,” too, according to one shopper. The same person called them “so versatile” since they can “be worn alone or under a sweater or sweatshirt,” plus “they can be dressed up with a necklace or scarf” (or practically anything else in your year-round wardrobe, really). Take it from one reviewer who called the shirt a “closet staple.” 

Be sure to snag the Hanes Perfect T-Shirt while it’s still on sale for $9 at Amazon, and browse through additional colorways, below. 

Hanes Women's Perfect-T Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Amazon
Hanes Women's Perfect-T Short-Sleeve T-Shirt

Amazon

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Beauti Skincare Sale Serum
Shoppers Say They Notice Glowing Skin and "Disappearing" Wrinkles After Using This Rarely On-Sale Serum
Castor Oil Sale
Amazon's Best-Selling Castor Oil That Users Call a "Must-Have" for Hair Growth Is on Sale for $10
I Tried Jennifer Aniston’s Secret to Major Volume— and It Looks LIke I Have Double the Amount of Hair
I Tried Jennifer Aniston's Secret to Major Volume — and It Looks Like I Have Double the Amount of Hair
Related Articles
Amazon's Fourth of July Sale on Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits
Amazon's Fourth of July Sale Includes 10 Deals on Flattering One-Piece Swimsuits for Up to 69% Off
Affordable Amazon Handbags
Oprah, Megan Fox, and a Slew of Supermodels Wear This Affordable Bag Brand — and It’s Even Cheaper Right Now
Editor Picks Prime Day
I've Been an Amazon Shopping Editor for 4 Years, and I’m Buying These 5 Under-$65 Early Prime Day Deals
CosRX Snail Mucin Essence
Shoppers Say Their Pores and Wrinkles “Shrunk” Thanks to the Now-$11 Skin Treatment Emily Ratajkowski Uses
Swim Suit Round Up
Amazon Is Overflowing With Swimsuit Deals Up to 66% Off, and These Are the 10 Styles Shoppers Love Most
adidas Originals Women's Stan Smith Sneakers
Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle Keep Wearing the White Sneakers That Are on Sale for $74 at Amazon
Restocking My Closet With This Crop Tank
I'm Replacing My Old, Stretched-Out Summer Tanks With This Flattering $17 Style From Amazon
Style Hack Nipple Covers
The Nipple Covers That Shoppers Say Stay Put in 90-Degree Heat Are on Sale for $1 a Pair at Amazon
Beach Vacay Comfy T-Shirt Dress From Amazon
I'm Stocking Up on My Favorite Amazon T-Shirt Dress for Summer Beach Trips
BLENCOT Tank Top
One Delicate Detail on This Comfy and Flattering Summer Blouse Makes It "Stand Out," Shoppers Say
Woman in t-shirt summer dress
Amazon Shoppers Call This Flattering, Comfortable Summer Dress With 24,700+ Perfect Ratings a "Must-Have"
Breathable Linen Dresses to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Summer
Amazon Has a Slew of Under-$40, Breathable Linen Dresses to Keep You Cool and Comfortable All Summer
High Waisted Leggings for Women
The Famous Amazon Leggings With a Secret Flattering Feature Are 41% Off
Amazon Dr Scholls Comfortable Shoes
Shoppers Can “Walk Miles” in These Comfortable and Supportive Sandals That Are 63% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Upopby Women's Vintage Padded Push up One Piece Swimsuits
Amazon Shoppers Found the “Most Flattering One-Piece” Swimsuit They’ve Ever Worn — and It’s Up to 64% Off
Wet n Wild Concealer
This Creamy $4 Concealer Lasts From "8 in the Morning to 8 at Night," According to Shoppers