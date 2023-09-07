Amazon Shoppers "Could Practically Sleep in" This $13 Wireless Bra Thanks to Its "Perfect" Fit

When a new season rolls around, your first thought may be to fill your wardrobe with the latest clothing and accessory trends. And while we’re ready to go all in on fall’s most popular styles, it’s just as important to give your underwear drawer some TLC. Your clothes are only as comfortable as the bra and underwear you’re wearing underneath, after all. If you haven’t found that perfect, comfy bra just yet, thousands of Amazon shoppers agree the Hanes Perfect Coverage wireless bra is the one to get, and it’s currently on sale starting at $13.

Available in 15 colorways, the V-neck bra is designed with adjustable straps that you can wear regularly or cross over into a racerback, a hook-and-eye closure, and a supportive elastic band under the bust. Plus, it’s completely tag-free, so you don’t have to worry about extra fabric bunching up or irritating your skin. The lightly padded style comes in sizes S through 3XL, which roughly corresponds to bra sizes 34A through 50C, per the brand’s sizing chart.

Amazon

In the bra’s reviews section, hundreds of Amazon shoppers shared their positive experiences wearing it. One reviewer said it “fits extremely well and looks great under form-fitting clothing,” while a second person confirmed it’s “perfect for under tees.” Plus, a third shopper said “none of the texturing or prints [on the bras] are visible under clothes,” so you can pick the style that feels most “you” without worrying about it showing through your tops or dresses.

Amazon

Other shoppers commented on the bra’s overall fit and feel. A reviewer called it “life changing,” since they “actually feel more confident in this bra” than wired styles. Plus, another person called it “​​by far and away the most comfortable bra [they’ve] ever worn,” adding that “you could practically sleep in it.” Still not sold? Take it from a shopper who said the bra “fits like a dream” and “stretches where it needs but supports well.”

As you start building out your fall wardrobe, it’s worth investing in a great bra that’ll lay nicely under your new clothes and make you look and feel your best. Check out another color of the Hanes Perfect Coverage wireless bra at Amazon, below, and keep scrolling to browse through even more comfortable bra options from the brand.

Amazon

Hanes Seamless Smooth Comfort Wireless Bra

Amazon

Hanes ComfortFlex Fit Oh So Light Wireless Bra