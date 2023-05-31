The Simple Summer Tank Amazon Shoppers Call "Perfect" Is on Sale for Just $8 Right Now

There are a select few pieces everyone needs in their capsule wardrobe: comfortable jeans, soft tees, white sneakers — you know, your old reliables. And now that it’s unofficially officially summer, I’m turning to my go-to basics more than ever. While I’m all for a statement blouse or a maximalist moment, something about a simple, timeless outfit feels next-level chic. My latest secret to an effortless yet elevated look? A little white tank top — aka the little black dress for running errands. Though it may seem like an easy find, the perfect summer tank is very different from just any old tank top — and trust me, quality makes all the difference when it comes to a minimalistic look. So, to narrow down your search, I found the best pick at Amazon, and it’s on sale for just $8 right now.

The Hanes Mini Ribbed cotton tank top is “the perfect, simple summer tank,” according to one shopper. It checks all the boxes of a reliable basic; it’s comfortable, breathable, stylish, and versatile. The top is made of 100 percent cotton so it’s lightweight, super soft, and bound to keep you cool all summer. It has a breathable fit that doesn’t cling, as well as extra-wide straps to conceal your bra. Thanks to its breezy silhouette and stylish scoop neck, the tank can be worn alone or layered with your other summer favorites.

Amazon

Shop now: $8 (Originally $14); amazon.com

Available in six colorways, the tank top is available in everyday neutral tones and bright shades fitting for the season. Throw on the popular style with a pair of breezy shorts and sneakers, or dress it up with a skirt and platform sandals this summer. Regardless of how you wear it, the Hanes pick is sure to become a mainstay in your warm weather outfit rotation. And, marked down by an entire 40 percent off right now, it’s hard to pass up.

With more than 13,400 five-star ratings, the Hanes tank is clearly loved by Amazon shoppers. And, in the past week alone, more than 100 people purchased the closet staple. One reviewer called it “a must have for any wardrobe,” adding that they’ve “bought several.” A customer without air conditioning said the tanks are “lifesavers” and that they’re the “only shirts” they wear during the summer. “They keep me cool, [are] lightweight but not see through, and so, so comfortable!” they raved.

Be sure to snag the Hanes Mini-Ribbed cotton tank top ahead of summer while it’s still on sale for just $8 Amazon.