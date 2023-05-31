The Simple Summer Tank Amazon Shoppers Call "Perfect" Is on Sale for Just $8 Right Now

Some even say it's the "only shirt" they wear in the summer.

By
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. She pitches and writes about the best fashion and beauty deals on Amazon. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on May 31, 2023 @ 06:00PM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Simple Summer Tank is $8 at Amazon Right Now
Photo:

Amazon / InStyle

There are a select few pieces everyone needs in their capsule wardrobe: comfortable jeans, soft tees, white sneakers — you know, your old reliables. And now that it’s unofficially officially summer, I’m turning to my go-to basics more than ever. While I’m all for a statement blouse or a maximalist moment, something about a simple, timeless outfit feels next-level chic. My latest secret to an effortless yet elevated look? A little white tank top — aka the little black dress for running errands. Though it may seem like an easy find, the perfect summer tank is very different from just any old tank top — and trust me, quality makes all the difference when it comes to a minimalistic look. So, to narrow down your search, I found the best pick at Amazon, and it’s on sale for just $8 right now. 

The Hanes Mini Ribbed cotton tank top is “the perfect, simple summer tank,” according to one shopper. It checks all the boxes of a reliable basic; it’s comfortable, breathable, stylish, and versatile. The top is made of 100 percent cotton so it’s lightweight, super soft, and bound to keep you cool all summer. It has a breathable fit that doesn’t cling, as well as extra-wide straps to conceal your bra. Thanks to its breezy silhouette and stylish scoop neck, the tank can be worn alone or layered with your other summer favorites. 

Hanes Women's Shirts, Womenâs Mini-Ribbed Cotton Tank Tops

Amazon

Shop now: $8 (Originally $14); amazon.com

Available in six colorways, the tank top is available in everyday neutral tones and bright shades fitting for the season. Throw on the popular style with a pair of breezy shorts and sneakers, or dress it up with a skirt and platform sandals this summer. Regardless of how you wear it, the Hanes pick is sure to become a mainstay in your warm weather outfit rotation. And, marked down by an entire 40 percent off right now, it’s hard to pass up. 

With more than 13,400 five-star ratings, the Hanes tank is clearly loved by Amazon shoppers. And, in the past week alone, more than 100 people purchased the closet staple. One reviewer called it “a must have for any wardrobe,” adding that they’ve “bought several.” A customer without air conditioning said the tanks are “lifesavers” and that they’re the “only shirts” they wear during the summer. “They keep me cool, [are] lightweight but not see through, and so, so comfortable!” they raved.  

Be sure to snag the Hanes Mini-Ribbed cotton tank top ahead of summer while it’s still on sale for just $8 Amazon.

Shop More InStyle-Approved Picks

Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain Wore Kate Middleton’s Go-To Silhouette
taylor swift
Taylor Swift Is in Her Little Brown Bag Era, and You Should Be, Too — Shop 8 Similar Styles Starting at $14
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Just Wore These Flattering, Hollywood-Famous Jeans
Related Articles
Breezy Summer Items Are Taking Over Amazonâs Style Section, and These Are the Top 10 Trending Picks Under $40
Breezy Summer Clothes Are Trending on Amazon, and These 10 Picks Are Under $40
Amazon Shoppers Say This "Super Flattering" On-Sale Coverup "Looks So Good With Any Swimsuit"
This “Flattering, Comfortable, and Chic” Swimsuit Coverup Is on Sale for $32 — Just in Time for Summer
Flat wrap sandals under $50
Flat, Strappy Sandals Are a Major Summer 2023 Trend, and Amazon Has So Many Under-$50 Styles
Shoppers in Their 60s Are "Keeping Wrinkles and Puffiness at Bay" Thanks to This Now-$17 Eye Cream at Amazon
Amazon Shoppers in Their 60s “Look 10 Years Younger” Thanks to This Now-$17 Eye Cream
Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried Wore a Matching Suit Set With Ankle-Breaking Pumps
Olivia Culpo flattering swimsuit amazon
Olivia Culpo Calls This $30 Amazon Swimsuit “Extremely Flattering,” and I Bought It in Multiple Colors
I'm In Need Of A Closet Refresh, So I'll Be Shopping These Summer Must-Haves During Nordstroms Memorial Day Sale
I'm in Need of a Closet Refresh, So I'm Shopping These 8 Summer Must-Haves From Nordstrom’s Sale
I Canât Stop Thinking About Hilary Duffâs Breezy Maxi Skirt, So I Found TK Similar Under-$50 Styles at Amazon
Hilary Duff Wore the Perfect Summer Maxi Skirt, and I Found 8 Similar Styles at Amazon for Under $40
Editor-Approved MDW Amazon Deals
I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 7 Best Deals to Shop This Memorial Day Weekend
The Drop tank top sale
One Detail on This Stylish, Asymmetrical Tank Lets Shoppers “Go Braless,” and It’s on Sale for $10
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria Wore a Bright Summer Dress With One Super Sexy Detail
Jeans Tout
The “Most Flattering” Jeans From a Denim Brand Celebrities Wear on Repeat Are 65% Off at Amazon
fashioj
I Used to Design Shirts for a Living, and I’m Buying These 8 Summer Tops While They’re on Memorial Day Sale
Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi Just Combined 2 of the Year’s Biggest Trends in the Most Practical (and Sexy) Way
Summer fashion trends
You’re Going to See These 5 Fashion Trends Everywhere This Summer, According to a Stylist
Women wearing Andieswim
This Editor-Favorite Swimwear Brand Worn by Demi Moore and Mindy Kaling Just Launched Its Memorial Day Sale