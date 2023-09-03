I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and This $10 Fall Basic Is the Best Deal I’ve Seen All Week

Shoppers say it’s “great for layering.”

Kyra Surgent
Kyra Surgent is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer for InStyle. 
Published on September 3, 2023 @ 08:00AM

We’re officially entering the awkward sartorial period between summer and fall when no one really knows what to wear. Mornings are chilly, afternoons are sweaty; I don’t know if I should be sticking to my summer dresses or pulling out my knits. When in doubt, I stick to my old reliables that can be worn alone or layered with practically anything in my closet. And as I navigate my pre-fall wardrobe, I’m snagging this Hanes Originals tee while it’s on sale for just $10 this Labor Day weekend. 

The basic staple is 100 percent cotton, so it feels like a pajama top but is chic enough to wear out of the house (a dream come true). It has snug long sleeves to keep you cozy all season, plus a flattering and subtle V-neck. Thanks to the tee’s slim fit, it can easily be layered under your favorite sweaters and outerwear, or you can style it solo for an effortless ensemble. Shop the timeless T-shirt in 11 colors, including classic neutrals, muted autumnal tones, and bold brights.    

Hanes Originals Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Amazon Hanes Womens Originals Long Sleeve Cotton V-Neck T-Shirt

Amazon

With more than 18,400 perfect ratings, the Hanes pick is loved by Amazon shoppers. One person said its “material is soft and comfy,” plus it’s “lightweight but not sheer.” Another customer called the tee “perfect for mid-to-low” temperatures (aka September weather), adding that it “looks good when paired with jeans” and can be easily elevated with trousers for “a more professional look,” too. And a third reviewer called the top “great for layering on a cold day” since it’s so “warm and comfortable.”    

It’s “flattering in all the right places,” too, according to one shopper who called the T-shirt “simple yet elegant.” Many customers also noted that they receive “several compliments” when they wear the Hanes staple. Not sold yet? Take it from one shopper who called the budget-friendly top “a must-have when summer starts to turn to fall.” 

Head to Amazon to shop the Hanes Originals Long-Sleeve T-Shirt while it’s still on sale for just $10, and shop more fall essentials from the brand, below. 

