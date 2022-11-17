I Tell Everyone to Buy This Amazon Sweatshirt When It’s on Sale — and It’s Just $12 Right Now

As a shopping editor, I have a lot of standards when it comes to what I consider a “good” product. And while some of the best products can get a little pricey, a lot of my favorite finds are actually pretty affordable, like the Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt.

The sweatshirt — which is on sale for $12 at Amazon right now — has become my go-to recommendation when people ask me for a good sweatshirt. It comes in 17 pretty colors like maroon, stonewashed green, light gray, and denim blue, and is available in sizes S to 5XL. While it’s technically a men’s sweatshirt, it has a unisex style that looks good on anyone. I love the oversized fit, so I own it in large, but medium would fit just as well, too. It’s super cozy without being overbearing, thanks to a lightweight fleece lining; I like to wear it with just a vest on brisk days.

Amazon

Shop now: $12–$13 (Originally $18); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $12–$13 (Originally $18); amazon.com

What I love most about the Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt is that it’s surprisingly stylish for how cheap it is. The material is sturdy and high quality, and it has a flattering fit, despite its relaxed cut. I barely wear anything else during the winter; my outfits usually consist of the sweatshirt tucked into jeans or over leggings with some jewelry for an effortlessly-chic moment (without the price).

It’s amassed over 108,000 Amazon shoppers too (yes, you read that right!), who think it’s “perfect,” whether you’re wearing it in or out of the house. “I have broad shoulders for a woman, so sometimes sweaters can look off on me. I bought one of these to test it out and now they are a staple of my winter outfits,” one customer wrote. “Not too baggy but [has] enough give to give me that outline I don't get because of my shoulders. I bought them in every color they have.”

Snag the Hanes EcoSmart Sweatshirt while it’s just $12 on Amazon — I know I’ll be adding a few more to my collection.

Amazon

Shop now: $12–$13 (Originally $18); amazon.com

Amazon

Shop now: $12–$13 (Originally $18); amazon.com