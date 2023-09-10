These $6 Amazon Sweatpants Are the Best Deal I’ve Seen All Week

I could tell you that I love fall for its festivities and flavors — there’s apple picking, Halloween, and pumpkin spice-everything — but really, I kind of just like that I finally get to be cozy again. After spending the entire summer blasting my AC only to still sweat through my tank top and shorts, fall is always a much-welcomed break. When I’m finally able to put on my giant knits and wrap up in a blanket, I don’t just feel comfy, I also feel at ease. The first thing I’m doing to celebrate the new season? Grabbing new, cozy loungewear, of course.

Even when I’m not seated in front of my TV wrapped in a blanket, I want to feel like I am, which is why I’m on the hunt for the perfect affordable sweats. There are things I’ll willingly splurge on, but sweatpants aren’t that. I want something I can unapologetically live in, spill on, send through the washer without worry — and for just $6 right now, Amazon’s best-selling sweatpants seem like they fit the bill.

Amazon

Hanes’ ComfortSoft EcoSmart Fleece Sweatpants are your typical classic sweats, featuring an open straight leg, elasticized waistband, and cotton-blend fabric. The sweatpants are available in seven colors (would it be wrong to get one for every day of the week?) and feature “thin, soft fleece lining” that isn’t “overly warm heavy fleece PJ bottoms,” per shoppers. “They are great for winter or fall weather,” wrote one person.

Amazon

As Amazon’s best-selling pair of sweatpants, it would be safe to assume shoppers love them — and you’d be right in thinking that, as the Hanes sweats boast more than 33,2000 perfect five-star ratings. Many shoppers are obsessed with how they feel (the biggest factor for me when buying loungewear), describing them as “like butter.” “I wanted cozy and these are it,” raved one customer who explained that the pants have a “super soft inside” and equally “great material on [the] outside.” “It’s my go to for cozy and comfort,” wrote another person.

Amazon

And beyond the feel, others love how the EcoSmart Fleece Sweatpants fit, with one person calling the silhouette “perfect.” “[They’re] loose but not baggy,” they explained, while another shopper added that even after many washes, they retained that original fit. “I was expecting that they would stretch out and I'd have to keep pulling them up, [but] nope! I've washed them several times already and they've kept their shape. No pulling or tugging.”

Amazon

Fall is about being cozy, so while Hanes’ EcoSmart Fleece Sweatpants are on sale at Amazon starting at $6, I’m stocking up.

