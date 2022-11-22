The Versatile Basic I'm Buying in Multiples for Winter Layering Is Just $6 Right Now

Grab the "perfect" tank while it's 57 percent off.

By
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe
Ruby McAuliffe is an associate commerce fashion writer at InStyle and Shape. She covers shopping trends surrounding style, beauty, and celebrity. Before joining the InStyle and Shape teams, she was a commerce reporter at the New York Post. 
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on November 22, 2022 @ 09:00PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Early BF Hanes Tank
Photo:

Amazon/ InStyle

Growing up in Southern California, I never experienced a “real” winter. It was always sunny, occasionally rainy, and rarely below 65 degrees. I’ve since moved to New York, where temperatures drop fast and the windchill is real. But with the right coat, cozy boots, and suitable pants, I’ve been handling it quite well. After all, in the wise words of a family friend, “There’s no such thing as bad weather; just bad clothes.” 

Beyond having proper winter essentials, such as a beanie, scarf, and gloves, layering is the next best thing. That way, you can stay warm from the inside out — and I found the essential base layer everyone needs for winter, and it’s only $6 ahead of Black Friday. 

Hanes Women's Cotton Tank

Shop now: $6 (Originally $14); amazon.com

Meet the Hanes cotton tank. With over 12,728 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s a fan-favorite, having secured the title of the “perfect under garment,” according to shoppers who say it makes all of your cozy outfits that much warmer. Its impeccable layering abilities have earned it such high praise; one shopper loves throwing it on under sweaters and shirts while another says it’s “perfect” for cold-weather-dressing.

The tank isn’t just 57 percent off leading up to Black Friday, but it also is available in sizes small to XX-large, made of comfortable material, and features a loose fit. You can snag it in staple colors such as black and white, so you can style it with just about anything. I plan to layer mine under a thermal turtleneck to generate extra heat, but you can also wear it under an open-front flannel or to bed for a cooler approach.

But I have to warn you: The top hasn’t been this cheap in months, so I can’t guarantee how long it’ll stay in stock, especially with shoppers buying the Hanes tank in bulk. So grab an essential winter base layer for $6 while you still can. 

Hanes Women's Cotton Tank

Amazon

Shop now: $6 (Originally $14); amazon.com

Shop More Early Black Friday Deals:

Related Articles
The Anti-Aging Eye Cream Customers Call âMiraculousâ Is Now 40% Off Ahead of Black Frida
This Now-$22 Anti-Aging Cream Makes Shoppers' Eyes Look "Firmer" and "More Refreshed" After Just 1 Week
Amazon Sweater Black Friday
Shoppers Say This “Free People Lookalike” Sweater Is So Soft and Flattering — and It’s Under $45 Now
This Skincare Line Founded by a Celebrity-Loved Cosmetic Dermatologist Is Now 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday
This Skincare Line Founded by a Celebrity-Loved Cosmetic Dermatologist Is Now 40% Off Ahead of Black Friday
Vegamour Gro ageless sale
My 61-Year-Old Mom Gets Significantly Less Gray Hair Thanks to This Nicole Kidman-Approved Serum
Early Amazon BF Deals Roundup
The 10 Best Editor-Approved Early Black Friday Deals on Amazon for Up to 75% Off
Target Fashion roundup
Target Marked Down So Many Cozy Winter Fashion Essentials by Up to 80%
NuFace Black Friday Sale
Jennifer Aniston and Kate Hudson Use This Facial Toning Device That's on Rare Sale Ahead of Black Friday
Merit Black Friday Sale
This Sarah Jessica Parker-Approved Brand Makes Editor-Loved Makeup, and We Have Early Access to Its Sale
BFCM: Dermaflash sale
Shoppers Say This 30%-Off Extraction Tool Makes a Marked Difference in “Wrinkles, Pores, and Sagging”
Amazon Sweater and Beauty Black Friday Deals
I’m an Amazon Shopping Editor, and These Are 8 Gift-Worthy Early Black Friday Deals I’m Adding to My Cart
Leggings
The Viral Butt Crack Leggings Are Due for a Comeback, and They’re Already on Sale for Black Friday
Early BFCM J.Crew Sale
10 Things a Fashion Editor Is Buying From J.Crew's Early Black Friday Sale for Up to 82% Off
The Coach Bag That Set Off One of the Yearâs Biggest Trends Is Now 25% Off
The Coach Bag That Set Off One 2022's Hottest Trends Is Now 25% Off
Amazon Sweatshirt Deal
I Tell Everyone to Buy This Amazon Sweatshirt When It’s on Sale — and It’s Just $12 Right Now
Kylie Jenner Thierry Mugler Exhibition sheer catsuit
Kylie Jenner Layered a Completely See-Through Catsuit Over Nothing But a Black Thong
Ask The Experts: Winter Trends
8 Winter Fashion Trends to Wear This Season, According to Professional Stylists