The Versatile Basic I'm Buying in Multiples for Winter Layering Is Just $6 Right Now

Growing up in Southern California, I never experienced a “real” winter. It was always sunny, occasionally rainy, and rarely below 65 degrees. I’ve since moved to New York, where temperatures drop fast and the windchill is real. But with the right coat, cozy boots, and suitable pants, I’ve been handling it quite well. After all, in the wise words of a family friend, “There’s no such thing as bad weather; just bad clothes.”

Beyond having proper winter essentials, such as a beanie, scarf, and gloves, layering is the next best thing. That way, you can stay warm from the inside out — and I found the essential base layer everyone needs for winter, and it’s only $6 ahead of Black Friday.

Shop now: $6 (Originally $14); amazon.com

Meet the Hanes cotton tank. With over 12,728 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s a fan-favorite, having secured the title of the “perfect under garment,” according to shoppers who say it makes all of your cozy outfits that much warmer. Its impeccable layering abilities have earned it such high praise; one shopper loves throwing it on under sweaters and shirts while another says it’s “perfect” for cold-weather-dressing.

The tank isn’t just 57 percent off leading up to Black Friday, but it also is available in sizes small to XX-large, made of comfortable material, and features a loose fit. You can snag it in staple colors such as black and white, so you can style it with just about anything. I plan to layer mine under a thermal turtleneck to generate extra heat, but you can also wear it under an open-front flannel or to bed for a cooler approach.

But I have to warn you: The top hasn’t been this cheap in months, so I can’t guarantee how long it’ll stay in stock, especially with shoppers buying the Hanes tank in bulk. So grab an essential winter base layer for $6 while you still can.

Amazon

Shop now: $6 (Originally $14); amazon.com