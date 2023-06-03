Amazon Shoppers Say Their Hair Is “Dramatically Growing” Thanks to This Nearly 50%-Off Rosemary Oil

It’s a best-seller for a reason.

Eden Lichterman
Published on June 3, 2023

If you’ve noticed that you’ve been shedding more hair in the shower or your part has gotten wider, you’re not alone. Around one-third of women experience hair loss at some point in their lives, according to Harvard Health Publishing, but that doesn’t mean you have to settle for thin, brittle locks. There are plenty of hair-growth remedies available, and nearly 65,000 Amazon shoppers recommend one product in particular: the Handcraft Blends Rosemary Essential Oil, which is on sale for $17. 

Studies have shown that rosemary oil can improve hair health and stimulate growth after six months, Dr. Marisa Garshick, a board-certified dermatologist at MDCS Dermatology, previously told InStyle. Plus, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Hadley King added that the natural oil has anti-inflammatory properties, which can calm irritation and reduce dandruff.  

Amazon Handcraft Rosemary Essential Oil

Amazon

Shop now: $17 (Originally $33); amazon.com

The best-selling Handcraft Blends oil comes in a 4-ounce glass bottle with a dropper top for easy application. All you have to do is fill up the tube with oil, release a few drops directly onto your scalp, and gently massage the product into your skin. You can let the oil sit anywhere from an hour to overnight before washing it out. 

In the product’s reviews section, there is no shortage of hair-growth success stories. One shopper who uses the oil four to five times a week said their hair is “dramatically growing and getting fuller.” And a second reviewer said they’ve “noticed baby hairs coming in” after applying the oil to their scalp around 30 to 45 minutes before washing their hair. Another shopper, who had been using the rosemary oil for two months at the time of their review, said they've experienced “a lot less shedding,” and they’re convinced their “hair is thickening back up.” And, as one reviewer simply put it, their “hair feels healthier than ever.”

Based on these glowing reviews, it’s worth giving the Handcraft Blends Rosemary Essential Oil a try — especially while it’s 48 percent off at Amazon. 

