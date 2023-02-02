Halsey Wore a Super-Short Plaid Blazer Dress

Halsey is celebrating a major milestone in the most perfect winter outfit formula, which included a workwear staple, stockings, and (possibly) no pants. On Wednesday, the pop star — who is often known for their chaotic, Gen Z-approved fashion sense — shared an Instagram post commemorating the success of their record "Without Me," which just earned a diamond certification.

In the carousel, the singer wore an oversized, vibrant red plaid blazer dress with the sleeves cuffed. They paired the bold piece with sheer, textured stockings. They also wore simple drop earrings and kept their accessories to a minimum, letting the real diamond shine. Halsey's ever-changing hair was styled in brunette shoulder length waves and choppy bangs. For glam, they chose a subtle orange-red lip and a black geometric eye look.

They posed alongside the plaque that read, "Halsey 'Without Me' RIAA Certified Diamond" with a metallic silver butterfly decal in the middle of the frame. They also held onto a smaller trophy, and in another image they looked at the framed piece with a look of astonishment. Later in the roundup, Halsey shared a photo with Capitol Music Group CEO Michelle Jubelirer, taken in front of a black-and-white step-and-repeat.

"Yesterday was just a littleeee out-of-body,🦋 " the performer captioned the gallery. "Without Me is the milestone 100th Diamond Certified RIAA record! (Diamond certified means it is 10x platinum in the United States!) ✨ Without Me is my second diamond record, Closer was my first 🥲, but my very first one solo!"

They went on to explain that there was another feat that they had accomplished, as well. "There were a few other really special stats I learned as well including that I have 75x platinum certifications across my catalog. This whole thing is so surreal," they said before thanking their team, Capitol Records, and the fans. "🤍 here’s to more years and more tears and more songs.."

