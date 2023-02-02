Halsey Wore a Super-Short Plaid Blazer Dress

The epitome of dressing for the job you want.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 2, 2023 @ 02:25PM
Halsey Short Hair 2018 American Music Awards
Photo:

Getty Images

Halsey is celebrating a major milestone in the most perfect winter outfit formula, which included a workwear staple, stockings, and (possibly) no pants. On Wednesday, the pop star — who is often known for their chaotic, Gen Z-approved fashion sense — shared an Instagram post commemorating the success of their record "Without Me," which just earned a diamond certification.

In the carousel, the singer wore an oversized, vibrant red plaid blazer dress with the sleeves cuffed. They paired the bold piece with sheer, textured stockings. They also wore simple drop earrings and kept their accessories to a minimum, letting the real diamond shine. Halsey's ever-changing hair was styled in brunette shoulder length waves and choppy bangs. For glam, they chose a subtle orange-red lip and a black geometric eye look.

They posed alongside the plaque that read, "Halsey 'Without Me' RIAA Certified Diamond" with a metallic silver butterfly decal in the middle of the frame. They also held onto a smaller trophy, and in another image they looked at the framed piece with a look of astonishment. Later in the roundup, Halsey shared a photo with Capitol Music Group CEO Michelle Jubelirer, taken in front of a black-and-white step-and-repeat.

"Yesterday was just a littleeee out-of-body,🦋 " the performer captioned the gallery. "Without Me is the milestone 100th Diamond Certified RIAA record! (Diamond certified means it is 10x platinum in the United States!) ✨ Without Me is my second diamond record, Closer was my first 🥲, but my very first one solo!"

They went on to explain that there was another feat that they had accomplished, as well. "There were a few other really special stats I learned as well including that I have 75x platinum certifications across my catalog. This whole thing is so surreal," they said before thanking their team, Capitol Records, and the fans. "🤍 here’s to more years and more tears and more songs.."

Related Articles
Alison Brie's Sharp-Shouldered Minidress Matched Her Cat-Eye Liner Perfectly
Alison Brie's Sharp-Shouldered Minidress Matched Her Cat-Eye Perfectly
Pamela Anderson satin gown night two
Pamela Anderson Paired a Cowl Neck Satin Gown with a Draped Wool Coat
Rita Ora
Rita Ora Wore a Sheer Top with an Even Sheerer Pair of Pants
Shania
Shania Twain Had No Idea Singing With Harry Styles Would Be Such a "Landmark Moment"
Jane Fonda Tom Brady
Meeting Tom Brady Made Jane Fonda Weak in the Knees, Literally
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Paired a Workwear Staple With a Bra Top and Latex Leggings
Hilary Duff Just Wore the Single Best Fashion Piece I've Seen All Season
Hilary Duff Just Wore the Classic Winter Coat Trend Kate Middleton Can’t Stop Wearing
Keke Palmer
Keke Palmer Found Out She Was Pregnant in the Cutest Way
Emma Stone Knicks Game with Husband
Emma Stone Made a Rare Appearance With Husband Dave McCary During a Courtside Date Night
Emily Ratajkowski Tory Burch Spring 2023 Campaign
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon’s Non-Basic LBD Featured an Ultra-Practical Design Detail
Sarah Michelle Geller
Sarah Michelle Gellar Called Out Unfair Criticism of Female-Led Superhero Movies
Lily Collins
Lily Collins Paired Her Signature Bangs With an All-Beige Outfit
Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek's Whimsical Mint-Green Dress Had a Plunging Bedazzled Neckline
Kate Middleton in tailored coat
Kate Middleton Was a Picture of Elegance in an Emerald Green Alexander McQueen Coat
Pamela Anderson Baywatch Dress
Pamela Anderson Wore a Sizzling, Red-Hot Look to the Premiere of her Netflix Documentary