Halsey Combined a Slinky Futuristic Dress With a Grandmacore Staple at Paco Rabanne

Paris Fashion Week suddenly looks very, very shiny.

Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu
Published on March 1, 2023 @ 02:02PM
Paco Rabanne Paris Fashion Week
Getty Images

It's tough to combine two seemingly disparate eras when you throw together an outfit, but Halsey did exactly that when they arrived to take in Paco Rabanne's Paris Fashion Week runway show. The superstar singer wore a liquid-metal chainmail gown — one of the late designer's signatures — but tempered the futuristic look with a grandma-beloved style swerve: a head scarf.

Halsey's gown draped across their body, skimming every curve and contour (something Rabanne did constantly with his designs and current designer Julien Dossena continues), and while that upped the sex appeal to astronomic levels, the addition of the headscarf grounded the look and aligned it with many of the trends that have emerged from the past Fashion Month. 

On Instagram, Halsey gave a close-up look at their makeup, which included a shimmering tear design under one eye.

"A dazzling tear for @pacorabanne - thank you for having me," they wrote alongside the snapshots.

Paco Rabanne Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images
Paco Rabanne Paris Fashion Week

Getty Images

Other designs on the runway were similarly sexed up, with various tops that looked like intricate metal body appliqués paired with flowing metallic skirts. Dossena also referenced Catholicism with a Sacred Heart design, surrealism with a dress that looked like a set of lips, and paid homage to Rabanne's house codes with gold and silver creations.

Halsey's appearance at the show continues their Parisian fashion tour, which also included a stop at Pressiat's presentation earlier this week.

