Halsey Channeled Marie Antoinette in a Corseted Bodysuit and No Pants

Marie Antoinette said "let them eat cake," and Halsey ate.



On Saturday, the pop star attended the Vivienne Westwood fall 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week dressed like a punk-rock version of the former queen of France. Wearing a peach-colored corseted bodysuit with puffy, off-the-shoulder sleeves and an even pouffier bouffant hairstyle, Halsey paired her Rococo-inspired look with no pants and gilded gold thigh-high boots.

Getty

The "Without Me" singer accessorized with an antique-style choker necklace, and makeup-wise, she put on a dramatic swirl of blush on both cheeks and dark pink lipstick to match.

Halsey has long been a fan of Vivienne Westwood. In her If I Can't Have Love I Want Power music video special, which debuted on Amazon Prime back in 2021, she wore a number of custom looks by the fashion designer (styled by Law Roach) — including a plunging white gown with corseted bodice and a pink taffeta off-the-shoulder dress — and often reached for her designs for red carpet events.



Following Westwood's death this past December, Halsey paid tribute to the British designer on Instagram. "Viv! My friend, my idol, my icon. There is not enough time or space in this format to appropriately describe the ways you impacted music, fashion, culture, and the like. Your legacy is immortal and eternal," Halsey wrote alongside a photo of the pair sitting together in the front row. "I hope we will all continue to break boundaries and question institutions in your example and memory. I will cherish all of our conversations and teas (and *tea*! you had the best stories). Love always, and long live Queen Viv."