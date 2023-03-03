Halsey Matched Her New Green Bob to Her Cutout Leather Bra Top

And her lashes. And her eyeshadow.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker

Published on March 3, 2023 @ 08:21AM
Halsey
Halsey and her bold signature style continue to make the rounds at Paris Fashion Week. First, the singer made her runway debut at the Pressiat show in a sheer cutout gown with an all-over velvet leopard print, and after that, she sat in the front row at Paco Rabanne wearing a slinky silver dress with a matching grandmacore headscarf. And yesterday, Halsey showed off her sartorial range once again at Givenchy with a look that was just as daring as the rest. 

On Thursday, the pop star was photographed outside the womenswear fall-winter 2023 show with a new hairstyle and outfit to match. Wearing a lime green leather bra with cutouts and criss-cross buckle detailing, Halsey paired her tiny top with a coordinating emerald dye job and low-rise cargo pants. Her chin-grazing chop was worn down in wet waves with a middle part, and she accessorized with a pair of black strappy sandals. 

Halsey

Fully committed to the green theme, Halsey also matched her outfit to her neon green lashes and eyeshadow, while her multiple facial piercings, glowing skin, and pink lipstick finished off her glam.

Halsey's latest fashion week appearance comes just days after she walked her first runway at the Pressiat show this week. “It was really scary,” Halsey told Women's Wear Daily about the experience. “There’s nothing to distract you. When you’re performing, you’re focusing on the words and the songs and doing a great job. When I was walking, all I could think was ‘Don’t trip, don’t trip.’ It was like I forgot how to walk on the two feet God gave me.”

She continued, "You spend the whole day getting ready for 30 seconds. But you know, the pictures are forever, so it was really exciting.”

