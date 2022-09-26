How To Create a Halo Braid on Natural Hair

As the name suggests, a halo braid consists of a single braid or multiple braids circling the head like a halo. But beyond its name, the halo braid natural hairstyle has a few special qualities. The first thing to note is that it can last between seven to 10 days — plus, it can be achieved with most hair lengths and textures, whether or not you have extensions.

At first glance, a halo braid may look difficult to achieve on natural hair, but Jada Jenkins, a Sam Villa ambassador, Mizani artist, and owner of L'amour de Rose Salon, explains that anyone can do it in just five simple steps. Read on to discover how to create your next go-to style.

Step 1: Cleanse Your Hair

Start off by cleansing your hair with a product like Mizani Moisture Fusion Gentle Clarifying Shampoo. “This step is important because you want to ensure the hair has no product build up,” says Jenkins. “You’ll be using an edge control to smooth your hair and most edge controls don’t do well when mixed with a bunch of other products.”

Step 2: Shampoo and Condition

After you’ve cleansed your hair, follow with a shampoo and conditioner of your choice. Next, spray on a leave-in conditioner. This helps to detangle and protect the hair against heat.

Step 3: Blow Dry and Straighten

Blow dry your hair straight to help stretch it. “I like to use the Sam Villa Artist Series Professional Blow Dryer,” says Jenkins. “Depending on your hair texture, you can use a flat iron to lightly press the hair out. The higher the texture, the more reason to sleek it out.”

Step 4: Part and Braid

Part your hair at the crown of the head and comb it down with a tail comb. “Imagine placing a bowl on top of someone’s head and leaving the hair to hang out,” says the stylist. “This is a visual of how you should comb your hair down.” Apply Mizani Edge Taming Hair Gel around the hairline if needed or desired. This will help sleek down any stray hairs and give the braid a clean finish.

Next, slightly part the hair behind the right ear and begin to braid it in a circle to the left. “Picking up hair as you go along will allow the hair to be attached to the scalp. You can also add braiding hair while doing this process to make the braid fuller,” says Jenkins.

Step 5: Tuck in the Tail of the Halo Braid

Once you finish braiding your halo, tuck in the tail of the braid to hide it, this can be done with a hair pin. To finish, add embellishments and set the style with holding spray.

This is All Natural. From the kinkiest coils to loose waves, we're celebrating natural hair in its many forms by sharing expert tips for styling, maintenance, and haircare.

