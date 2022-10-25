Beauty Nails 10 Halloween Nail Art Designs That Double As Costumes They're spooky and cute. By Erin Lukas Erin Lukas Instagram Twitter Erin is a Brooklyn-based beauty editor and has been with InStyle since 2016. She covers all facets of beauty for the site. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on October 25, 2022 @ 02:01PM Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Halloween costumes are a commitment. First, there's deciding who or what you're going to be. Then, there's searching high and low for all of the right pieces for your costume, which might even include some DIY arts and crafts. And finally, there's executing your vision on the actual holiday. So, if you got invited to a last-minute party and don't have time to pull a costume together or simply want to low-key participate in Halloween this year, opt for some ghoulish nail art to get into the spooky spirit. Whether you're a nail art minimalist or maximalist, there are a number of ways to do a Halloween manicure that will fit your personal style. Blood drip French tips or yellow and orange stripes are a few subtle design options, while ghosts and jack-o-lanterns will win over those who like bold nail art. Ahead, we've compiled 10 Halloween nail art ideas that are sure to fright and delight. How to Turn Clothes in Your Closet Into a Halloween Costume 01 of 10 Candy Corn Stripes While candy corn is a polarizing candy (you either love or hate it), this orange and white French tips with vertical stripes are undeniably delectable. 02 of 10 Pumpkin Patch Turn your fingertips into your personal pumpkin patch with this cute design by Essie ambassador Steph Stone. The nail artist kept the base bare, then used a nail art brush to add little pumpkins all over the nail plate. 03 of 10 Blood-Dripped Nails Megan Fox got into the holiday spirit by giving the classic French manicure a Halloween twist. Instead of white tips, the Jennifer's Body star went with dripping blood tips that perfectly match her year-round goth style. 04 of 10 Alien Nails Take inspiration from your favorite sci-fi creatures and draw alien eyes on your nails. The matte green and black finish really makes the design pop. 05 of 10 Cat Eyes The verdict is out whether or not a black cat crossing your path is bad luck, but the mysterious animals make for a great spooky manicure. Here, nail artist Betina Goldstein mimicked their piercing yellow eyes on a matte black base. 06 of 10 Hand-Painted Halloween Figures This manicure incorporates all the classic Halloween characters you love — all with a black, white, orange, and yellow color scheme. 07 of 10 Starry Skies While a celestial design isn't a traditional Halloween manicure, these metallic swirls and black stars are a sign to the mysterious things that go bump in the night on the spookiest day of the year. 08 of 10 Itsy Bitsy Spiders Blink and these neon yellow tips might pass for a typical neon French manicure, but the itsy bitsy hand-painted spider accent adds an element of fright. 09 of 10 Purple Pumpkins If you don't want to be super literal with your Halloween manicure, these glitter purple pumpkins are a good bet. 10 of 10 Feeling Batty Alternating between black and white bats lends a whimsy touch to this cute festive design. Bonus: Pick your Halloween nail art based on your finger tattoo.