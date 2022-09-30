13 Halloween Costumes Inspired By 2022's Most Popular TV Shows and Movies

Halloween is just weeks away, and while some adults would rather commemorate the holiday by watching movies and doling candy out to the neighborhood kids than get all dressed up, chances are if you intentionally clicked this article, you aren’t one of them. Sure, some Halloween die-hards start planning next year's costume on November 1st, but most of us start brainstorming our options once October hits. Luckily, If you’re considering the pop culture route, there are a plethora of Halloween costumes inspired by popular 2022 television shows and movies to choose from.

Of course, we love a Cher Horowitz/Dionne Davenport moment, and it’s always fun to channel Romy and Michelle’s metallic style, but big and small-screen cinema has introduced us to so many awesome new characters that deserve recognition, too. In 2022 alone, there have been plenty of binge-worthy shows across all the best streaming services, not to mention the countless movies that have done a brilliant job bringing fictional personas to life.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the past year’s most popular shows and films, and the characters serving up all the Halloween costume inspiration you need.

Wednesday Adams from Wednesday

Wednesday. Matthias Clamer/Netflix

Netflix’s modern take on the sadistic teen hit the streaming service in September of 2022, so we’re bound to see at least a few Wednesday Addams costumes floating around our social feeds this Halloween. As Cher Horowitz once said, you have to give her snaps; if anyone knows how to rock a little black dress, it’s Wednesday.

Opt for a long-sleeved variation with a crisp white collar, and pair with black tight and shiny black dress shoes with a chunky heel. Wear your hair in pigtails and try not to smile for the duration of your festivities to really channel the fictional characters' creepy vibe.

Captain Maverick from Top Gun Maverick

Top Gun Maverick. Scott Garfield/Paramount Pictures

Arguably the best film to come out of 2022 is Top Gun: Maverick. While Tom Cruise steps into the titular role once again, anyone can dress up as a fighter jet pilot. Plus, the uniform is essentially a one-and-done outfit, and who doesn’t want to be comfy while snacking on their favorite candy and sipping festive cocktails all evening? Make it easy for yourself by pairing a green jumpsuit (we love this khaki green utility option by Kaede) and a pair of gradient lenses (i.e. these from Salt Optics).

Rue from Euphoria

Euphoria. HBO

Zendaya won an Emmy for her performance as Rue in Euphoria, and the award was well-deserved. Not only is the character captivating, but her style is super comfortable, which makes for an excellent Halloween costume option. But besides the comfort factor, chances are you can probably piece together multiple Rue looks from items you already have in your closet. Think graphic tees and hoodies, open flannels, and worn Converse sneakers.

Catwoman from The Batman

The Batman. Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros.

Zoë Kravitz served up some epic Halloween costume inspo as Catwoman in the 2022 rendition of The Batman, so you can interpret this recommendation in a myriad of ways. Of course, Catwoman’s iconic leather bodysuit is always a solid (re: incredibly sexy) option, but you can also play Catwoman in disguise this All Hallow’s Eve by donning a leather trench coat, knee-high boots, fishnet tights, and a matching statement headpiece.

Elvis

Elvis. Warner Bros. Pictures

As much as we adore Priscilla, consider this a PSA that women most certainly can dress up as the King for Halloween, too. Skip the gaudy bedazzled white jumpsuit, and opt for one of Elvis’s off-stage looks instead. We especially love the outfit Austin Butler wears in the scene where Elvis’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker (played by Tom Hanks) asks the up-and-coming star, “Are you ready to fly?” The look consists of cream-colored slacks and a lace-patterned, mesh black top — the type of Halloween costume you can wear beyond October 31st. Just slick your hair back with a significant amount of gel (or wear a wig), practice your southern twang, and say “honey” a lot.

Scream

Scream. Brownie Harris/Paramount Pictures

25 years later, the Ghostface mask is back to terrorize the teens of Woodsboro, Calif. There are a few characters you can pose as from the popular slasher film, like the town sheriff, Dwight "Dewey" Riley (played by David Arquette), news reporter Gale Weathers (played by Courtney Cox), and Ghostface’s OG victim, Sidney Prescott (played by Neve Campbell), but we still think donning the mask in an all-black-everything ensemble takes the cake. It’s easy to piece together, incredibly comfortable, and just an all-around iconic Halloween costume.

Marilyn Monroe

Blonde. Netflix

The new biopic based on the best-selling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, entitled Blonde, gives fans a glimpse of what it was like behind the scenes for Norma Jeane to take on her famous persona, Marilyn Monroe. Though heartbreaking and tragic, we have a feeling fans of the multi-hyphenate performer will pay homage via their Halloween costumes this year. No doubt the actress’s white and flowing "Seven Year Itch" dress is a fan favorite, but the film brings other iconic fashion moments worth mimicking to light, too, like her Barbie pink dress and cozy black turtleneck.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson. Hulu

Another biopic that made headlines this year was Pam & Tommy, and we have a feeling there will be many a couple’s Halloween costume dedicated to the famous pair. Anderson’s famous red one-piece from her stint on Baywatch can easily be re-created, or you could lean into the model and actress’s comfy off-duty look: A black hoodie, grey tank top, and dark sunnies.

Belly from The Summer I Turned Pretty

The Summer I Turned Pretty. Amazon Video

Whether you’re #TeamConrad or #TeamJeremiah really doesn’t matter; we’re all #TeamBelly here and think posing as The Summer I Turned Pretty’s breakout star is a brilliant Halloween costume idea. There are so many sides to Belly, and they would all make for incredible costume choices. There’s poolside Belly, debutante Belly, house party Belly, and volleyball player Belly. Choose the persona that speaks to your style, and don’t be surprised when your two best friends start fighting over you.

Devi Vishwakumar from Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever. Lara Solanki/Netflix

Who doesn’t love a modern-day Cinderella story? Devi Vishwakumar takes high school by storm in the hilarious Netflix series Never Have I Ever, and the promiscuous teen deserves a Halloween costume dedicated to her unapologetic persona. Devi is a real girl, a typical teen just trying to survive and thrive in high school, so your ensemble should channel that awkward, hormonal, trying-to-figure-out-life energy. Our advice is to just binge-watch the show over again (because it’s just that good) and scour your closet for something similar to Devi’s aesthetic.

House of Dragons

House of Dragons. HBO

Game of Thrones fans have been thoroughly enjoying the spinoff series, in which viewers are given the history of the House Targaryen, roughly 200 years before the birth of the Dragon Queen, Daenerys Targaryen. In true GOT fashion, there are plenty of characters to portray, from King Viserys to Princess Rhaenyra, Ser Criston Cole, and more.

Bridgerton

Bridgerton. Liam Daniel/Netflix

If you hopped on the regencycore bandwagon this year, putting together your Halloween costume could very well be a breeze. Empire waist dresses, corset tops, and pearls are all reminiscent of the Netflix period drama’s aesthetic, so check your closet before you go shopping.

The Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus 2

Hocus Pocus 2. Matt Kennedy/Disney

It’s been 29 years since the Sanderson Sisters first put their spell on you, and now they’re back for a spell-binding sequel. On September 30th, 2022 only on Disney Plus, Winifred, Sarah, and Mary return to Salem to suck the lives out of little children. If anyone says dressing up as these three witches is also a bit of a Halloween cliche, that’s a bunch of hocus pocus.

