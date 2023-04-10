Halle Berry Clapped Back at a Twitter User Who Called Her Nude Posts Undignified

This is how to sidestep some unwarranted criticism.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
Published on April 10, 2023 @ 12:29PM
Halle Berry
Photo:

Getty Images

Over the weekend, Halle Berry shared one of her beloved naked posts on Instagram. This time, there was no bathtub, there was just a balcony and some wine, giving her followers what seemed to be the perfect formula for an afternoon of relaxation. But, becuase you can't make everyone happy, Berry's post came under fire, with several commenters heading to the hellscape that is Twitter and saying that someone Berry's age should be spending time with grandchildren, not living their best life.

Of course, Berry couldn't let the haters win, so she expertly dodged the criticism and showed everyone how to brush things off and come out on top.

"Imagine being in your 50s, still posting nudes for attention in menopause when you should be chilling with the grandkids. Aging with dignity is no longer a thing," a Twitter user wrote. In response, Berry added, "Did you guys know the heart of a shrimp is located in its head?" Without even addressing the naysayers, Berry offered up some shade and walked away with her head held high.

Several fans commended Berry on her response, with Audra McDonald writing, "You won the internet today with this clap back. 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾." The original post garnered comments from pals like Kelly Rowland, Saweetie, and Jenna Dewan.

Halle Berry

Getty Images

The balcony snapshot is just the latest in Berry's extensive nude photo offering. Several weeks ago, she posed in her very steamy bathroom to showcase a bit of self-love for her followers, and before that, she enjoyed a drink while showing off in a bikini. Of course, her feed is full of images that show her fully dressed, especially with awards season in the mix, which offered her a chance to give her fans a closer look at her stunning gowns and other red carpet looks.

