Halle Berry Took a Tumble in a Pair of Sky-High Stuart Weitzman Stilettos

All while bringing back the skirt-over-pants trend.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on February 11, 2023 @ 02:45PM
Halle Berry
Photo:

Getty

We stan a queen that can laugh at herself. 

On Friday, Halle Berry posted a clip of herself taking a tumble (a graceful one, might we add) at the Looking Beyond LA charity luncheon in a pair of sky-high Stuart Weitzman stiletto booties. In the video, the actress got up to present an award, and during her short trip from her seat to the stage, she fell flat on her face while walking up a set of stairs. Like a pro, though, Halle brushed herself off and delivered her speech without missing a beat. 

"If I see this on the internet,” Berry jokingly warned the audience, who audibly gasped at the sight of her face-plant. She added, "Van's coming for you." Meanwhile, on Instagram, Halle poked fun at the situation further and captioned the video: "Sometimes you bust your ass!"

She continued, "What happened was...My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs...then that happened!!! I face planted."

While the mishap was humorous (once it was clear Halle wasn't hurt), her outfit was no laughing matter. For the occasion, Halle made the Y2K skirt-over-pants trend go from cringe to cool while wearing a sheer lace bustier underneath a black studded Zuhair Murad blazer and a matching miniskirt layered on top of a pair of flared trousers. Berry's stylist Lindsay Flores shared a video of the actress effortlessly strutting in the ensemble along with her high-heeled booties, making everyone forget she even fell in the first place. 

What fall?

Related Articles
Megan Fox
Megan Fox Paired Her Plunging Cutout Bodysuit With Pants That Included Even More Cutouts
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Celebrated Valentine's Day Early With Sheer Lace Lingerie
NEWS: Kendall Jenner Wore Nothing Except Stockings and Sky-High Platforms for Her Latest Modeling Gig
Kendall Jenner Wore Nothing Except Stockings and Sky-High Platforms for Her Latest Modeling Gig
Rachel Bilson SCADTV Fest
Rachel Bilson Paired Her Slouchy Suit With a Super-Sexy Sheer Turtleneck
Jennifer Lopez white outfit dance studio
Jennifer Lopez Elevated Athleisure by Pairing Tattered Sweatpants With a Turtleneck
Sarah Jessica Parker John Corbett And Just Like That Kiss
Sarah Jessica Parker and John Corbett Just Kissed on Set of "And Just Like That"
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Exemplified Quirky Girl Style in Knee-High Combat Boots and a Pink Knit Beanie
Emily Ratajkowski at Cult Gaia
Emily Ratajkowski Paired Her Ultra-Sheer LBD With Matching Lingerie
Salma Hayek Plaid Cardigan Outfit London 2023
Salma Hayek's Preppy London Look Included a Plaid Blazer and Gucci Pussybow
Kim Kardashian barbiecore set SKIMS pop up
Kim Kardashian Looked Like a Brunette Barbie in a Bubblegum Pink Three-Piece Set
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Went Makeup-Free While Wearing a Metallic Pink Upside-Down Bikini
Beyonce ivy park instagram
Beyoncé’s Vibrant, Monochromatic Athleisure Set Is The Perfect Mid-Week Mood Booster
Catherine Zeta-Jones Cheetah Dress âAnt-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" Los Angeles Premiere
Catherine Zeta-Jones Got Wild on the Red Carpet in an Animal Print Strapless Gown
Salma Hayek British GQ Hype
Salma Hayek Paired a Plunging Wrap Dress With Sky-High Heels
Cardi B 2023 Grammys Presenter Paco Rabanne Silver Dress
Cardi B Paid Homage to Late Designer Paco Rabanne at the Grammys With a See-Through Chainmail Set
BeyoncÃ© 2023 Grammys History Making Win
Beyoncé Celebrated Making Grammys History in a Sculptural, Skintight Dress-and-Leggings Combo