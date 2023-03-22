Halle Berry Posted the Steamiest Naked Selfie

And we mean literal steam.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 22, 2023 @ 03:05PM
Halle Berry Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023
Photo:

Getty Images

If you need some motivation to finish out the week, Halle Berry is here to offer up a tiny bit of encouragement. The superstar shared one of her signature super-sexy Instagram snapshots today, and it's right in line with her M.O. of wearing the absolute least (just boots, anyone?) and doing the absolute most at the same time. Her latest images see her posing in her bathroom post-shower (or bath, as she's known to do). She has a huge smile on her face as she poses with her phone right up to a steamy mirror, which obscures everything it has to thanks to artful blurring and Berry's carefully placed crossed arms. Her new short hair was also on display in all its curly glory. 

While she was naked, she did accessorize with a stack of rings on one hand and commenters immediately called out the movie Swordfish, one of her most memorable roles, thanks to her provocative posing.

"Hump day self love," she wrote alongside the photos.

When Berry does decide to put clothes on, she knows how to make a statement. At this year's Oscars, she stunned on the Champagne-colored carpet in a white halter gown embellished with shimmering rose-gold roses.

Halle Berry Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023

Getty Images

After the big show, where she presented the Best Actor and Best Actress awards alongside Jessica Chastain, she swapped out of that gown for a trapeze-style minidress by Oscar de la Renta that was sheer, very short, and offered a peek at her high-waisted underwear beneath a sprinkling of delicate black bows. 

Related Articles
Olivia Wilde Fashion Trust US
Olivia Wilde Reminded Everyone That She Has a Butt Tattoo
florence pugh
Florence Pugh Paired a Cropped Leather Moto Jacket With a Cut-Out Maxi Dress
selena gomez wedding dress only murders in the building
Selena Gomez Wore the Most Stunning Lace Wedding Dress on the Set of 'Only Murders in the Building'
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde's Version of an LBD Included a Turtleneck and Bell-Shaped Sleeves
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Made a Case for Sheer Dressing in Everyday Life
Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello’s Denim Varsity Jacket Included a Tribute to Mickey Mouse
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh Just Wore a Side Boob-Baring Tuxedo Gown
Jeremy Scott Moschino Exit
Jeremy Scott Just Announced His Departure From Moschino
Bella Hadid Las Vegas
Bella Hadid Just Revealed She Hasn't Drank Alcohol in Five Months
Bruce Willis & Demi Moore
Demi Moore Sweetly Serenaded Bruce Willis on His 68th Birthday
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Declared It's Strappy Sandal Season in a Pair of Dizzyingly Lace-Up Heels
Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow Responded to the Backlash Over Her Extreme Eating Habits
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Kicked Off Her 'Eras' Tour in a Look That Referenced Her Kimye Feud
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley Says She Isn’t the Mother She Thought She’d Be
Melanie Lynskey
Melanie Lynskey Revealed That Her Husband Jason Ritter Had a Cameo on 'The Last of Us'
Joy Ride
The First Trailer for 'Joy Ride' Is Equal Parts 'Hangover' and 'Girls Trip'