Halle Berry Posted the Steamiest Naked Selfie

If you need some motivation to finish out the week, Halle Berry is here to offer up a tiny bit of encouragement. The superstar shared one of her signature super-sexy Instagram snapshots today, and it's right in line with her M.O. of wearing the absolute least (just boots, anyone?) and doing the absolute most at the same time. Her latest images see her posing in her bathroom post-shower (or bath, as she's known to do). She has a huge smile on her face as she poses with her phone right up to a steamy mirror, which obscures everything it has to thanks to artful blurring and Berry's carefully placed crossed arms. Her new short hair was also on display in all its curly glory.

While she was naked, she did accessorize with a stack of rings on one hand and commenters immediately called out the movie Swordfish, one of her most memorable roles, thanks to her provocative posing.

"Hump day self love," she wrote alongside the photos.

When Berry does decide to put clothes on, she knows how to make a statement. At this year's Oscars, she stunned on the Champagne-colored carpet in a white halter gown embellished with shimmering rose-gold roses.



Getty Images

After the big show, where she presented the Best Actor and Best Actress awards alongside Jessica Chastain, she swapped out of that gown for a trapeze-style minidress by Oscar de la Renta that was sheer, very short, and offered a peek at her high-waisted underwear beneath a sprinkling of delicate black bows.

