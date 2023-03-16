Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Her Daughter Nahla in a Birthday Tribute

"One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me."

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on March 16, 2023 @ 04:41PM
Halle Berry 'Bruised' Screening
Photo:

Getty Images

Halle Berry is a proud mom. The actress is celebrating her daughter Nahla's 15th birthday with a super-sweet Instagram tribute and rare photos of the teen.

The first slide in the carousel shows a black-and-white picture frame with the words "Love you more" splashed across the front. Inside, there is a cute sepia-toned photo of the mother-daughter duo laughing. The second image captured Nahla lounging on a boat while taking in the view of crisp blue water and a cloudy sky. The last snap featured Nahla sitting cross-legged on a bench in a flannel and newsboy cap that she is pulling over her face.

"One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla," Berry wrote alongside the roundup. "She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel 👼🏽"

Some of Berry's famous friends flooded the comments section to send birthday wishes to Nahla, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry. "Happiest of birthdays beautiful Nahla!!❤️," Viola Davis wrote. Julianne Moore added, "Happy birthday Nahla!" while Mario Lopez commented, "HBD Nahla! ❤️❤️❤️."

When Berry is not busy being an adoring mom (she also shares son Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez), she's shutting down a red carpet somewhere, probably. Earlier this week, Berry attended the 2023 Oscars in a show-stopping white halter dress with ornate rose-gold flower appliqués fastened along the neckline and hip designed by Tamara Ralph.

Halle Berry 2023 Oscars

Getty Images
Related Articles
Lucy Liu
Lucy Liu Opened Up About Her Surrogacy Journey and Becoming a Mom In Her 40s
Emily Ratajkowski and Eric AndrÃ© Spotting New York City
Emily Ratajkowski Ended Things with Eric André Before He Posted That Controversial Photo
Orlando Bloom FORM
Orlando Bloom Says He and Katy Perry “Are Very Blessed” With Their Daughter
Penn Badgley Tonight Show
Penn Badgley Is Enjoying His "Wild" Fatherhood Journey
Lindsay Lohan Christian Siriano NYFW 2023
Lindsay Lohan Is Pregnant With Her First Child
Paris Hilton on The Tonight Show
Paris Hilton’s Son’s Favorite Lullaby Is ‘Stars Are Blind’
Salma Hayek 2023 Oscars
Salma Hayek Shared the Most Relatable Oscars Getting Ready Video
Martha Stewart 2016 Tribute Dinner Honoring Jonathan Waxman, Rob Sands, and Richard Sands
Martha Stewart Shared a Rare Photo of Her Granddaughter at Her Birthday Party
Oscar's Couples Red Carpet Roundup
All the PDA Moments You Missed at the 2023 Oscars
Pedro Pascal
Pedro Pascal Supported His Oscar-Nominated Sister at the 2023 Academy Awards
95th Annual Academy Awards
Halle Berry's Oscars Makeup Is an Ode to '60s Glamour
Halle Berry 2023 Oscars
Halle Berry Wore a High-Slit Gown With an Entire Bouquet’s Worth of Shimmering Roses
Prince Harry
What Gets Prince Harry Out of Bed Every Day Is Actually Really Sweet
Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley Said She Doesn't Know the Meaning of Mom-Life Balance
Jason Sudeikis 'Ted Lasso' Season 3 Premiere 2023
Jason Sudeikis Says He and Ex Olivia Wilde Set a Good Example for Their Kids
Gabrielle union naacp awards
Gabrielle Union Says Being Faced With Discomfort In Parenting Is “Not an Excuse to Throw Your Kids Away”