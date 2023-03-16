Halle Berry Shared Rare Photos of Her Daughter Nahla in a Birthday Tribute

Halle Berry is a proud mom. The actress is celebrating her daughter Nahla's 15th birthday with a super-sweet Instagram tribute and rare photos of the teen.

The first slide in the carousel shows a black-and-white picture frame with the words "Love you more" splashed across the front. Inside, there is a cute sepia-toned photo of the mother-daughter duo laughing. The second image captured Nahla lounging on a boat while taking in the view of crisp blue water and a cloudy sky. The last snap featured Nahla sitting cross-legged on a bench in a flannel and newsboy cap that she is pulling over her face.

"One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla," Berry wrote alongside the roundup. "She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel 👼🏽"



Some of Berry's famous friends flooded the comments section to send birthday wishes to Nahla, whom she shares with ex Gabriel Aubry. "Happiest of birthdays beautiful Nahla!!❤️," Viola Davis wrote. Julianne Moore added, "Happy birthday Nahla!" while Mario Lopez commented, "HBD Nahla! ❤️❤️❤️."



When Berry is not busy being an adoring mom (she also shares son Maceo with ex-husband Olivier Martinez), she's shutting down a red carpet somewhere, probably. Earlier this week, Berry attended the 2023 Oscars in a show-stopping white halter dress with ornate rose-gold flower appliqués fastened along the neckline and hip designed by Tamara Ralph.

