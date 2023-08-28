Halle Berry Finally Settled Her Divorce from Olivier Martinez After Nearly a Decade

They were married for just two years.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 28, 2023 @ 03:16PM
Halle Berry 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo:

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Halle Berry is "relieved" and "ready to move on" after settling her divorce with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. People reports that everything was official back on Aug. 23, finally reaching an agreement on custody of their 9-year-old son, Mateo, and various financial details. Berry and Martinez were married for two years and filed for divorce back in 2015. A source close to Berry stated the obvious, telling People, "It’s been way too drawn out."

Berry and Martinez will have joint custody of their son and the Oscar-winning actress has agreed to pay $8,000 per month in child support. Additionally, according to the filing, she will pay the French actor "4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000" and "private school tuition, uniforms, school supplies and any extracurricular activities" for Mateo. 

"She needed it all finalized," the source finished. Berry is also a mother to 15-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry. 

Halle Berry Olivier Martinez

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Treats! Magazine

"We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period," Berry and Martinez shared back in 2015 when news of their separation made headlines. They insisted that they were making the decision "with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son." A judge declared them legally single in Dec. 2016.

Of course, with the divorce process taking so long, Berry has moved on from both her exes and is in a very public, very loved-up relationship with musician Van Hunt. The two started dating in Sept. 2020.

Related Articles
Tom Holland and Zendaya
Zendaya and Tom Holland Wore Matching Jerseys at a Charity Basketball Game
NEWS: Dakota Johnson Blonde Hair
Dakota Johnson Looks Almost Unrecognizable as a Blonde in 'Daddio'
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Speaks Out Against People Criticizing Her Weight
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Kids Colored All Over Her Expensive Jeans
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson Says Her Kids "Love" Watching 'Newlyweds'
sandra bullock
Sandra Bullock Is Thankful for the “Outpouring of Support” She’s Received After the Loss of Bryan Randall
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Jessica Alba's Husband Cash Warren Revealed Why They Broke Up Once
Pete Davidson Chase Sui Wonders
Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders Have Reportedly Broken Up
Kim Cattrall Samantha Jones And Just Like That Season 2 Finale
One of the Sweetest Moments From Kim Cattrall's 'And Just Like That ...' Cameo Was Completely Improvised
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Channeled Old Hollywood For Her Latest Las Vegas Era
Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas Malti
Priyanka Chopra Just Shared a Rare Glimpse At Life in the City With Nick Jonas and Their Daughter
Chrissy Teigen John Legend
Chrissy Teigen Wore a Sheer Lacy Top for a Date Night at a Drake Concert
SABRINA, THE TEENAGE WITCH
Why Melissa Joan Hart Was Almost Fired From 'Sabrina'
Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey and mom Mary Kathleen McCabe
Camila Alves Said Matthew McConaughey’s Mom Tested Her at the Beginning of Their Relationship
Serena Williams family with baby girl
Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian Just Revealed Their Newborn Girl’s Name
Jennifer Aniston attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "Murder Mystery 2"
Jennifer Aniston Says Her Parents’ Divorce Still Makes Navigating Relationships “Difficult”