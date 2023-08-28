Halle Berry Finally Settled Her Divorce from Olivier Martinez After Nearly a Decade

Halle Berry is "relieved" and "ready to move on" after settling her divorce with ex-husband Olivier Martinez. People reports that everything was official back on Aug. 23, finally reaching an agreement on custody of their 9-year-old son, Mateo, and various financial details. Berry and Martinez were married for two years and filed for divorce back in 2015. A source close to Berry stated the obvious, telling People, "It’s been way too drawn out."

Berry and Martinez will have joint custody of their son and the Oscar-winning actress has agreed to pay $8,000 per month in child support. Additionally, according to the filing, she will pay the French actor "4.3% of any income she receives above $2,000,000" and "private school tuition, uniforms, school supplies and any extracurricular activities" for Mateo.

"She needed it all finalized," the source finished. Berry is also a mother to 15-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry.

"We wish each other nothing but happiness in life and we hope that you respect our and, most importantly, our children’s privacy as we go through this difficult period," Berry and Martinez shared back in 2015 when news of their separation made headlines. They insisted that they were making the decision "with love and respect for one another and the shared focus of what is best for our son." A judge declared them legally single in Dec. 2016.



Of course, with the divorce process taking so long, Berry has moved on from both her exes and is in a very public, very loved-up relationship with musician Van Hunt. The two started dating in Sept. 2020.

