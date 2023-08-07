Halle Berry's Natural Hair Was a "Sunday Serve"

We're very much here for her Afro.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 7, 2023 @ 03:16PM
Halle Berry IG
Photo:

Instagram/HalleBerry

We're not unfamiliar with a Halle Berry hair transformation — wig or not — but her latest selfie offered up a rare look at the actress with an Afro. Berry's Instagram post, which went up over the weekend, showed her soaking up the sun, though it's clear her hairstyle was the main attraction. She called the style a "Sunday serve," and we can't agree more.

"Sunday serve … my man loves this. Forward all complaints to him @vanhunt,” she wrote alongside the photo, tagging her boyfriend of three years. The dreamy, hazy shot also featured a black-and-red checked shirt and greenery in the background.

Earlier this summer, Hunt and Berry attended the Hero Media Gala together (where Berry was getting honored) at the Martinez Hotel in Cannes, France. While Berry's hair wasn't as voluminous as her most recent Instagram selfie, it was curly, though the coils were more defined than they were in her Afro style. Berry received the Heroes of Media Vanguard Award, which is an accolade for an individual "not afraid to take risks in the advancement of media ventures that put diversity at the forefront."

Eric Austin, Van Hunt, Halle Berry, and Eden Bridgeman Sklenar

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images for Heroes of Media

“Halle Berry’s willingness to invest her own resources in the launch of Re-Spin, an all-women’s media platform, focused on providing women from diverse backgrounds with actionable information, is nothing short of incredible,” Joe Anthony, Hero Media's founder and chairman, said in a press release. “Building a media company from the ground up is no small feat, and for that, we were proud to honor Halle Berry at our inaugural awards dinner.”

Related Articles
Jada Pinkett Smith attends the Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2023 Collection Show
Jada Pinkett Smith Joked That Some of Her Hair Is Making a "Come Back"
Serena Williams Baby Bump
Serena Williams Cradled Her Baby Bump in a Gucci Crop Top and Matching Miniskirt
Heidi Klum floral swimsuit
Heidi Klum’s Floral One-Piece Swimsuit Had the Most Gigantic Underboob-Baring Cutout, Maybe Ever
Eva Longoria Flamin Hot
Eva Longoria Spent Sunday Funday in an Itty-Bitty Cutout Bikini With a Trucker Hat
Channing Tatum
Channing Tatum Wore an "Anti-Hero" Dad Shirt to Taylor Swift's Concert
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar Resurrected Taylor Swift's 2014 Wavy Lob for the Eras Tour
Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes's Socks-Over-Sweatpants Look Is a Major Weekend Mood
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Gave a Rare Health Update Amid Her "Painful" Lyme Disease Battle
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Wore a Zebra-Print Bikini in an Unexpected Color Combo
Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara Wore Rhinestone-Pinstriped Pants With a Matching Tube Top to Taylor Swift's Concert
Christina Aguilera Instagram
Uh Oh, Christina Aguilera Is Bringing Back Super-Skinny Scarves
Billie Eilish Red Roots
Billie Eilish’s Iconic Neon Roots Are Back
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum Is Keeping the Upside-Down Bikini Trend Alive and Well With Her Latest Swimsuit Snap
selena gomez tomato girl dressing ig story
Selena Gomez’s Dreamy White Puff Sleeve Dress Screams Tomato Girl Dressing
Lady Gaga Instagram
Lady Gaga Wished Tony Bennett a Happy Birthday With the Sweetest Post
Sarah Jessica Parker arrives to ABC's "Good Morning America" in Times Square
Sarah Jessica Parker Says She’s Not “Delusional” About the Realities of Aging