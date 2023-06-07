Halle Berry Went Makeup-Free in a PDA-Filled Selfie With Her Boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry has some very important advice for all the couples out there: you can't always get what you want. On Tuesday, the actress passed along some relationship wisdom to her followers via a cute Instagram post with her boyfriend, Van Hunt.

The carousel contained two selfies of the duo, the first of which captured a bare-faced Halle soft smiling next to Hunt, who wore a Tommy Hilfiger bucket hat. The two even coordinated their style in matching blue zip-up hoodies. The next snap documented a moment of PDA with Halle and Van exchanging a smooch. Berry's hair was styled in an asymmetrical pixie cut with icy blonde hair on top and a dark brown fade beneath. She accessorized with gold layered necklaces and matching stud earrings.

Her post was captioned with a sage sentiment that read, "Don’t be the girl a man wants, be the woman a man needs! ✊🏽" Hunt also shared the post to his Instagram Story writing "hearts afire."

Halle Berry/Instagram

Berry opened up about her relationship with the musician in a 2021 interview with Women's Health. At the time, she told the outlet that she wished she had "met him sooner."

"I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," she said. "I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."

