Halle Berry Went Makeup-Free in a PDA-Filled Selfie With Her Boyfriend Van Hunt

And her caption contained some super-relatable relationship advice.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on June 7, 2023 @ 01:42PM
Halle Berry and Van Hunt 2023 Oscars
Photo:

Getty Images

Halle Berry has some very important advice for all the couples out there: you can't always get what you want. On Tuesday, the actress passed along some relationship wisdom to her followers via a cute Instagram post with her boyfriend, Van Hunt.

The carousel contained two selfies of the duo, the first of which captured a bare-faced Halle soft smiling next to Hunt, who wore a Tommy Hilfiger bucket hat. The two even coordinated their style in matching blue zip-up hoodies. The next snap documented a moment of PDA with Halle and Van exchanging a smooch. Berry's hair was styled in an asymmetrical pixie cut with icy blonde hair on top and a dark brown fade beneath. She accessorized with gold layered necklaces and matching stud earrings.

Her post was captioned with a sage sentiment that read, "Don’t be the girl a man wants, be the woman a man needs!  ✊🏽" Hunt also shared the post to his Instagram Story writing "hearts afire."

Halle Berry Van Hunt Kissing Instagram

Halle Berry/Instagram

Berry opened up about her relationship with the musician in a 2021 interview with Women's Health. At the time, she told the outlet that she wished she had "met him sooner."

"I wish I had met him sooner so I could have loved him longer. I just feel fulfilled. I feel happy in my life romantically, as a mother, as an artist," she said. "I'm a much better mother in this circumstance than I would have been had I stayed in a romantic relationship that didn't serve me and didn't make me feel the way I need to feel as a woman."

