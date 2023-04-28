Halle Berry Went Makeup Free in a Sultry Mirror Selfie

Nothing but a plunging nightgown and dewy skin.

Published on April 28, 2023
Halle Berry 'Bruised' Premiere
Halle Berry has seldomly held back on social media, from clapping back at trolls to sharing a snap of her drinking wine in the nude. And she's not stopping now. On Thursday, the icon bared it all in a different way with a makeup-free mirror selfie that showed off her flawless and dewy complexion.

In the photo, Berry tilted her head to the side allowing her semi-wet blonde curls fall into her eyes. Underneath the lighter strands, her raven hair was trimmed short in a fade-style cut. She wore a plunging silk lace-trimmed top (or, perhaps, a nightgown) and gold hoop earrings, and she held her phone with both hands.

"Mirrors … the most honest friend out there. 🤍," she captioned the post, which she also shared to her Instagram Story, as well as her Twitter account.

Over the years, Berry has served up many legendary fashion and beauty looks on hallowed red carpets (like the Oscars, for example). But when speaking with Marie Claire in February, the actress admitted she didn't really have a signature look — even though fans have come to know and love Berry's sleek hair.

Halle Berry 2023 'Vanity Fair' Oscars Party

Getty Images

"I don’t think I have one," she told the publication. "I know that I’ve steered toward a more natural look. I have realized that less is more and less is best when you're going down that path of life."

She continued saying that she wears "very little makeup these days" and focuses mostly on maintenance (evident in the aforementioned glowy mirror selfie). "I've gotten in touch with just taking care of my skin, staying healthy, exercising, and going down my natural path," she said.

