Halle Berry Layered the Glitziest Plunging Caftan Over Nothing But a Black Bikini

While everyone from Hailey Bieber to Eva Longoria may be busy breaking out sexy swimsuit snaps ahead of summer’s official start, Halle Berry is here to prove that she is and forever will be the queen of bikinis with her latest Instagram post — and it was so good, it somehow gave her steamy shower photo a run for its money.

On Sunday, the actress recapped her weekend by sharing the beachy OOTD with her 8.3 million Instagram followers. Simply (and aptly) captioned, “Keeping my spirits up ✨,” the snap showed Berry leaning against a glass balcony overlooking the ocean — with a glass of bubbly in hand, because of course — while wearing a floor-length tan caftan layered over a black string bikini complete with two strap-securing rings.

While Halle opted to keep her suit relatively simple, she brought all the drama through her choice of cover-up, which featured a plunging V-neckline, thigh-high leg slits, intricate patterns, and a glitzy sequin stripe.

The A-lister kept her glam to a minimum and skipped accessories when styling her outfit, and she left her asymmetrical pixie cut untouched to let it blow in the wind.

The post came just a few days before Berry gave her followers yet another look into a typical weekend in her life by reposting a photo from a drag brunch to her Instagram Story on Tuesday. Captioned, “You never know who’s going to stop by for drag brunch ❤️ @halleberry thank you for supporting drag and these amazing entertainers,” the original photo, shared by King's Queens Entertainment, showed the actress posing alongside a group of drag queens while wearing a white linen skirt and plunging black blouse.

Instagram/Halle Berry

Posting the snap on her Story, Berry added, “Loved every bit of it @kingsqueensentertainment @labohemeweho.”