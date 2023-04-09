Halle Berry Drinking Wine While Naked on Her Balcony Is a Weekend Mood

Halle Berry does what she wants, when she wants. Even if that means drinking wine outside completely in the nude.



And on Saturday, the actress did exactly just that, demonstrating to fans how she spent her weekend over on Instagram. In a photo shared to her grid, Halle was seemingly not wearing a stitch of clothing when she stepped out on her balcony to take in the breathtaking views from her Malibu mansion while unwinding with a glass of vino. Despite being naked, Halle was strategically covered up in the snapshot, with one arm across her chest and the patio's intricate pattern artfully obscuring her bottom half.



Berry's dark, shoulder-length hair was worn down in loose waves with blunt bangs, and her glam was kept to a minimum. "I do what i wanna do. 💋 happy Saturday," she captioned the cheeky photo.

Fans were here for Halle's weekend mood, with one writing: "Looks like a cover from a romantic novel, one where a woman fell in love with herself wholeheartedly." Another commented, "Glad to see you doing you!" A third added, "Halle has the right attitude."

Halle is the OG at dishing out thirst traps. Just last month, the actress posted another naked photo that was literally steamy. Stepping fresh out of the shower (or bathtub), the actress snapped a selfie in a mirror filled with steam with a huge smile on her face, writing in the caption: "hump day self love."