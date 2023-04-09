Halle Berry Drinking Wine While Naked on Her Balcony Is a Weekend Mood

"I do what I wanna do."

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 9, 2023 @ 12:39PM
Halle Berry
Photo:

Getty

Halle Berry does what she wants, when she wants. Even if that means drinking wine outside completely in the nude. 

And on Saturday, the actress did exactly just that, demonstrating to fans how she spent her weekend over on Instagram. In a photo shared to her grid, Halle was seemingly not wearing a stitch of clothing when she stepped out on her balcony to take in the breathtaking views from her Malibu mansion while unwinding with a glass of vino. Despite being naked, Halle was strategically covered up in the snapshot, with one arm across her chest and the patio's intricate pattern artfully obscuring her bottom half. 

Berry's dark, shoulder-length hair was worn down in loose waves with blunt bangs, and her glam was kept to a minimum. "I do what i wanna do. 💋 happy Saturday," she captioned the cheeky photo. 

Fans were here for Halle's weekend mood, with one writing: "Looks like a cover from a romantic novel, one where a woman fell in love with herself wholeheartedly." Another commented, "Glad to see you doing you!" A third added, "Halle has the right attitude."

Halle is the OG at dishing out thirst traps. Just last month, the actress posted another naked photo that was literally steamy. Stepping fresh out of the shower (or bathtub), the actress snapped a selfie in a mirror filled with steam with a huge smile on her face, writing in the caption: "hump day self love."

Related Articles
Reese Witherspoon, Ava Phillippe
Ava Phillippe and Her New Bangs Are Giving Y2K Reese Witherspoon
meghan markle prince harry prince william kate middleton balcony
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Won't Be Allowed on the Balcony at King Charles III's Coronation
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski Said She Quit Acting Because She "Felt Like a Piece of Meat"
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford
Kaia Gerber Wants Her Mom Cindy Crawford to Remake Her Iconic '90s Workout Video
Sophia Bush Women in Film (WIF) Oscar party
Sophia Bush Says a Fan Once Called Her a "Piece of Meat"
Lizzo
Lizzo Celebrated Her 'Mandalorian' Cameo With the Sweetest Behind-the-Scenes Photos
Emily Ratajkowski vanity fair oscars after party
Emily Ratajkowski Left Her Silky Gold, Side Boob-Baring Top Completely Unbuttoned
KhloÃ© Kardashian & Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Just Gave Away a Major Clue About Her and Tristan Thompson's Baby Boy's Name
Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom
TBT: Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom Named Their Son After Her Ex
Halle berry swimsuit instagram
Halle Berry Layered the Glitziest Plunging Caftan Over Nothing But a Black Bikini
Prince William and Kate Middleton St. Patrick's Day Parade
Kate Middleton Is Allegedly Annoyed With Prince William for Not Sticking Up for Her After 'Spare'
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck Air Premiere
Ben Affleck Called Jennifer Lopez's Music "Brilliant"
Dua Lipa Makes Acting Debut in Greta Gerwig's Highly-Anticipated 'Barbie'
Dua Lipa Is Set to Make Her Acting Debut in Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie'
Bella Hadid 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Bella Hadid Is Getting Candid About Her Health Again
Gigi Hadid Sari
Gigi Hadid Added Two Armloads of Bangles to Her Blingy Sari
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway and Her Blingy Black Minidress Are the Newest Faces of the Versace Icons Collection