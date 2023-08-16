Halle Berry Celebrated Her 57th Birthday With a Barbiecore Outfit and So Many Selfies

Halle Berry may not physically age, but that doesn't mean she can't celebrate her birthday in style. The actress turned 57 earlier this week and shared some cute photos from her festivities, which included an ornate cake and a trip to the World of Barbie.

On Tuesday, Berry shared a sweet selfie to X (formerly known as Twitter) that showed her sitting behind a beautiful two-piece cake with the initials "HB" (Halle Berry? Happy birthday?) and topped with icing, flowers, and French macarons. In the snap, Berry wears a baggy beige shirt with shoulder cutouts and distressed jeans. She accessorized with patterned headscarf and a giant silver statement ring. Her hair was worn down and styled in effortless waves.

"Thank you all for the birthday love," she wrote alongside the image. "Here’s to 57."

She also shared a series of snaps to Instagram that captured her birthday bash, which included a trip to The World of Barbie exhibit in Santa Monica. For the excursion, Berry aptly wore an on-theme pink minidress with a faux-fur neckline and spaghetti straps that she styled with matching glittery cowboy boots and a heart-shaped handbag. She was joined by her boyfriend, Van Hunt, and her daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry, who also wore a Barbiecore 'fit.

Halle Berry/Instagram

In the first image, Berry posed underneath a pink umbrella while sitting in a white chair with her rhinestone boot-clad feet up on the table. Other snaps captured the mother-and-daughter duo walking around outside the presentation and Hunt posing by a Ken surfboard in a pink tee. (His job is supportive boyfriend.)

"My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day!" she captioned the post. "I got to let my inner Barbie soar!!!! I love you guys … thank you ! And …. I highly recommend it 🌸."