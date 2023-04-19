Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie Are Teaming Up for a Spy Thriller

Maude v Maude is being touted as Bond meets Bourne.

By
Christopher Luu
Christopher Luu Headshot
Christopher Luu
Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 @ 04:04PM
Angelina Jolie Halle Berry
Photo:

Getty Images

Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie are coming together on the big screen. According to Deadline, the two Oscar-winning superstars will appear in the upcoming Maude v Maude, a spy thriller that's being described as a combination of James Bond and the Bourne franchise. Warner Bros landed the film after a reported bidding war, and because the two stars aren't satisfied with having top billing, both Berry and Jolie will also produce the upcoming film (Berry's production company with industry vet Holly Jeter is called HalleHolly), which is sure to be a huge blockbuster.

Exact details are scarce, but sources close to the project told Deadline that the film will be a "global action thriller" with exotic locales that are still secret.

Halle Berry and Angelina Jolie

Getty Images

Surprisingly, Jolie and Berry have never worked together even though they've been in the business for more than 30 years, but the two are, respectively, both well-versed in the genre. Berry played a Bond Girl in Die Another Day as well as starred as Storm in the X-Men franchise. Jolie's body of work is full of action-packed projects, like Marvel's EternalsSalt, and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

While Maude v Maude hasn't started filming just yet, Jolie has been busy. She just finished directing Without Blood starring Demian Bichir and Salma Hayek and will star in Maria, a biopic about opera singer Maria Callas. Berry is currently filming Never Let Go alongside Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins. 

Related Articles
ROBERT PATTINSON and KRISTEN STEWART
There's a 'Twilight' TV Series Coming Your Way
Sarah Michelle Gellar
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Plunging Cut-Out Gown Clashed Perfectly With the Cannes Pink Carpet
Rachel McAdams as Regina George
Rachel McAdams Says She's Down for the New 'Mean Girls' Movie — But There's One Stipulation
ana de armas ghosted premiere
Ana de Armas’s Latest Red Carpet Look Was Part Blazer, Part Plunging LBD
Lizzo performs at Radio City Music Hall
Lizzo Skipped Out on Coachella For Poolchella in a Hot Pink Bikini
NEWS: Rachel McAdams
Rachel McAdams's New Empowering Shoot Shows Armpit Hair and Minimal Retouching
Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Channeled 'Pretty Woman' for Her Latest Red Carpet Appearance
Jake Gyllenhaal and Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis Revealed She Spent COVID Lockdown With Her Godson Jake Gyllenhaal
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner’s Skintight Crop Top and Moto Jacket Made Her Coachella's Resident Cool Girl
Emma Watson
Emma Watson Posted a Rare Message to Commemorate Her Birthday
Deacon and Ava Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon Album Release Party
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe Reunited for Their Son Deacon's Album Release Party
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry
Prince William Still Feels "Betrayed" by Prince Harry
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
The First Look at Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in ‘Wicked’ Is Finally Here
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Wore a Sheer White Crop Top With a High-Slit Denim Skirt to Coachella
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera Paired Her Sheer Zebra Jumpsuit With Batgirl Sunglasses on the Red Carpet
Britney Spears
Britney Spears's "Brutally Honest" Memoir Could Be On Shelves Before the Holidays