Halle Berry Is Fine With Aging, but She's "Going Down Fighting"

Halle Berry is not letting a silly little number define her. In fact, the actress says that while she has accepted the fact that she is aging, she's not going down without a fight. On Sunday, the Berry filmed an Instagram live to talk about her new title of chief communication officer at probiotic brand Pendulum.

”Let me tell you, I am aging," she said to the camera. "But I’m going down fighting.”

And part of fighting the good fight is taking your daily supplements, she added. “I’m going to accept that aging, I’m going to keep doing all my supplements,” she continued before explaining that she reached out to the company to get involved after being such a big fan of their products.

“I loved it so much I reached out to the company and asked to be a part of it,” she said.

Elsewhere in the video, Berry discussed her longtime battle with type 1 diabetes and how the probiotics have helped her to “metabolize my food." She also takes vitamins to provide “calcium for my bones” for when “we go down that path of life."

”My sugar’s better, so that I stay healthy," she said. "That’s how we fight that in 2023."

"I’m pretty much a pharmacy,” she teased. “I think that’s helped me over the years, actually, as well. Having that disease has actually made me healthier than many people that I actually know, because I’ve always been very mindful of that.”



This isn't the first time that Berry has gotten candid about aging. In fact, the newly 57-year-old recently spoke to Women's Health about embracing her "womanhood."

“I'm my best self now,” she told the publication. “I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees.”

In a video portion of the feature, Berry told the outlet that she hopes other women stop feeling the societal pressures to "have children by a certain age."

"Here’s what I tell women: Own wherever you are,” she said. “If you're in your mid-30s, don't be bogged down by the idea that you have to have children by a certain age.”

“You decide. And if you want to have children, you don't have to be defined by those old ideologies that this is what women ‘have’ to do," she continued. "Do it only if you want to because you give up a lot of your personal life to growing those other lives. And maybe you're not a woman who wants to do that. No harm, no foul, no judgment.”