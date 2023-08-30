Halle Berry Is Fine With Aging, but She's "Going Down Fighting"

Don't get it twisted.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak
Tessa Petak is a Brooklyn-based writer who helps to cultivate InStyle's illustrious news coverage across a wide range of topics including celebrity, fashion, and entertainment. She also produces and composes celebrity profiles and features for the site and InStyle's digital issues.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 30, 2023 @ 05:02PM
Halle Berry 2022 Critics Choice Awards
Photo:

Getty Images

Halle Berry is not letting a silly little number define her. In fact, the actress says that while she has accepted the fact that she is aging, she's not going down without a fight. On Sunday, the Berry filmed an Instagram live to talk about her new title of chief communication officer at probiotic brand Pendulum.

”Let me tell you, I am aging," she said to the camera. "But I’m going down fighting.” 

And part of fighting the good fight is taking your daily supplements, she added. “I’m going to accept that aging, I’m going to keep doing all my supplements,” she continued before explaining that she reached out to the company to get involved after being such a big fan of their products.

“I loved it so much I reached out to the company and asked to be a part of it,” she said.

Elsewhere in the video, Berry discussed her longtime battle with type 1 diabetes and how the probiotics have helped her to “metabolize my food." She also takes vitamins to provide “calcium for my bones” for when “we go down that path of life."

”My sugar’s better, so that I stay healthy," she said. "That’s how we fight that in 2023."

"I’m pretty much a pharmacy,” she teased. “I think that’s helped me over the years, actually, as well. Having that disease has actually made me healthier than many people that I actually know, because I’ve always been very mindful of that.”

Halle Berry 2022 'Vanity Fair' Oscar After-Party

Getty Images

This isn't the first time that Berry has gotten candid about aging. In fact, the newly 57-year-old recently spoke to Women's Health about embracing her "womanhood."

“I'm my best self now,” she told the publication. “I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore. I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees.”

In a video portion of the feature, Berry told the outlet that she hopes other women stop feeling the societal pressures to "have children by a certain age."

"Here’s what I tell women: Own wherever you are,” she said. “If you're in your mid-30s, don't be bogged down by the idea that you have to have children by a certain age.”

“You decide. And if you want to have children, you don't have to be defined by those old ideologies that this is what women ‘have’ to do," she continued. "Do it only if you want to because you give up a lot of your personal life to growing those other lives. And maybe you're not a woman who wants to do that. No harm, no foul, no judgment.”

Related Articles
Chrissy Teigen attends Planned Parenthood's New York Spring Benefit Gala
Chrissy Teigen Says Her Entire Family Has a "Wonderful" Relationship With Her Surrogate
Halle Berry 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Halle Berry Finally Settled Her Divorce from Olivier Martinez After Nearly a Decade
Miley Cyrus Performing at Miley's New Years Eve Party
Miley Cyrus Isn’t Going on Tour Because It “Erases” Her “Humanity”
Family Switch
Jennifer Garner's New Netflix Movie Will Have So Many Nods to '13 Going on 30'
Collage of Supergoop! products, Glow Stick SPF 50, Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract, Glowscreen Body SPF 40
The 9 Best Supergoop Sunscreens to Wear Year-Round, Tested & Reviewed
NEWS: Hereâs the Hilarious Reason Why Dolly Parton Turned Down Tea With Kate Middleton
Here’s the Hilarious Reason Why Dolly Parton Turned Down Tea With Kate Middleton
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Showed Off Her Tan Lines in a Barely-There Bikini
sandra bullock
Sandra Bullock Is Thankful for the “Outpouring of Support” She’s Received After the Loss of Bryan Randall
Jennifer Lawrence Black Dress Crimped Updo "Dark Phoenix" 2019 Premiere
Jennifer Lawrence Broke One of Fashion's Oldest Rules With Her Stealth Wealth OOTD
Jennifer Aniston Beauty
Jennifer Aniston Just Revealed How She Ages Backwards and It’s the Most Unexpected Beauty Secret
Ilia Concealer Review
The Creamy, Crease-Resistant Concealer Pamela Anderson Keeps in Her Purse Is the Only One I’ll Use
NEWS: Scooter Braun Poked Fun at the Fact That Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and More Are Leaving His Management
Who Is Scooter Braun and What Is Going On With His Dwindling List of Clients?
Jennifer Aniston Adam Sandler
Adam Sandler and His Wife Jackie Send Flowers to Jennifer Aniston Every Mother's Day
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron Had the Best Response to Rumors She Got a Facelift
Selena Gomez Skincare Product
Selena Gomez Only Has One Skincare Product on Her Vanity, and Shoppers Call It a Must-Have for Blemishes
chrissy teigen 'watch what happens live'
Chrissy Teigen Went Topless on Instagram to Promote the Importance of Mammograms