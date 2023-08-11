Halle Berry Wants Women to Ignore the Pressure to "Have Children by a Certain Age"

Halle Berry is getting candid about the societal expectations put on women to become mothers by a certain age. In a new interview with Women’s Health, the actress opened up about the topic while sharing some wisdom for those feeling “bogged down” by outside pressures. Her main advice? “Own wherever you are.”

“I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees," she shared shortly after taking the stage at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity panel.

"Here’s what I tell women: Own wherever you are,” Berry added. “If you're in your mid-thirties, don't be bogged down by the idea that you have to have children by a certain age.”

The actress continued, “You decide. And if you want to have children, you don't have to be defined by those old ideologies that this is what women ‘have’ to do. Do it only if you want to because you give up a lot of your personal life to growing those other lives. And maybe you're not a woman who wants to do that. No harm, no foul, no judgment.”

Berry’s comments come from experience, as she welcomed her daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry (who she shares with her ex Gabriel Aubry), in March 2008 before welcoming her son, Maceo-Robert Martinez (who she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez) five years later in October 2013.

The actress’s comments also come just days after she opened up to Women’s Health yet again when talking about how turning 56 has made her feel like her “best self” — even in the midst of menopause.

“I'm my best self now that I've reached 56 years old. I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore," Berry told the publication, later adding, "I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause. Things like: ‘Your life is over.’ ‘You are disposable.’ ‘Society no longer has a place for you.’ ‘You should retire.’ ‘You should pack it up.' The most important thing about owning your sexuality as a woman is accepting the station you're at — and embracing that."