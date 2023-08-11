Halle Berry Wants Women to Ignore the Pressure to "Have Children by a Certain Age"

"You don't have to be defined by those old ideologies that this is what women ‘have’ to do."

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler
Averi is a Chicago-based news writer and has been at InStyle since 2022. She covers all of the latest happenings in the entertainment industry, focusing on celebrity style and breaking news.
InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 @ 01:23PM
Halle Berry attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar
Photo:

getty

Halle Berry is getting candid about the societal expectations put on women to become mothers by a certain age. In a new interview with Women’s Health, the actress opened up about the topic while sharing some wisdom for those feeling “bogged down” by outside pressures. Her main advice? “Own wherever you are.”

“I'm solidly in my womanhood. I finally realize what I have to say is valuable, even if no one else agrees," she shared shortly after taking the stage at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity panel. 

"Here’s what I tell women: Own wherever you are,” Berry added. “If you're in your mid-thirties, don't be bogged down by the idea that you have to have children by a certain age.”

The actress continued, “You decide. And if you want to have children, you don't have to be defined by those old ideologies that this is what women ‘have’ to do. Do it only if you want to because you give up a lot of your personal life to growing those other lives. And maybe you're not a woman who wants to do that. No harm, no foul, no judgment.”

Actress Halle Berry speaks at the 20th Century Fox "X-Men: Days of Future Past" panel during Comic-Con International 2013

getty

Berry’s comments come from experience, as she welcomed her daughter, Nahla Ariela Aubry (who she shares with her ex Gabriel Aubry), in March 2008 before welcoming her son, Maceo-Robert Martinez (who she shares with ex-husband Olivier Martinez) five years later in October 2013.

The actress’s comments also come just days after she opened up to Women’s Health yet again when talking about how turning 56 has made her feel like her “best self” — even in the midst of menopause.

“I'm my best self now that I've reached 56 years old. I have the most to offer. I have zero blanks to give anymore," Berry told the publication, later adding, "I am challenging everything I thought I knew about menopause. Things like: ‘Your life is over.’ ‘You are disposable.’ ‘Society no longer has a place for you.’ ‘You should retire.’ ‘You should pack it up.' The most important thing about owning your sexuality as a woman is accepting the station you're at — and embracing that."

Related Articles
Linda Evangelista wearing a bun at the met gala
Linda Evangelista Opens Up About Aging: "I Want Wrinkles"
You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah
Here's the Trailer for Adam Sandler's Netflix Movie With His Daughters
NEWS: Karli Kloss Was Spotted Supporting Former Friend Taylor Swift at The Eras Tour
Karlie Kloss Was Spotted Supporting Former Friend Taylor Swift at L.A.’s Last Eras Tour Stop
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington Revealed That She Suffered from Panic Attacks at Age 7
Ciara, Russell Wilson 2022 ESPYs
Ciara and Russell Wilson's Relationship Timeline
sydney sweeney glen powell cinemacon
Sydney Sweeney Just Revealed Her True Feelings Surrounding Those Glen Powell Romance Rumors
Adriana Lima at the World Premiere of "AIR"
Adriana Lima Says She's Still Modeling at 42 to Empower Women of All Ages
Charlize Theron attends the Fast X film premiere
Charlize Theron and Her Daughters Did the Cutest Synchronized Dance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour
Rihanna performs during Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show
Rihanna Shared Photos of Her Breastfeeding Son RZA While Highlighting Her New Maternity Bra
Halle Berry Bloomberg Television
Halle Berry Says She’s Her “Best Self” at 56: "I Have Zero Blanks to Give Anymore"
Barbie
Margot Robbie Predicted 'Barbie''s Billion-Dollar Success Before She Even Started Filming
ciara russell wilson espys
Ciara Is Pregnant With Her and Russell Wilson’s Third Child
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Their Next Netflix Project Lined Up
Vanessa Hudgens Hiking
Vanessa Hudgens' Extremely Impractical Hiking Attire Is Actually a Lesson in Layering
taylor swift meeting alicia keys son eras tour
Taylor Swift Penned the Sweetest Note to Alicia Keys’s Son When Meeting Him at the Eras Tour
Everything Sandra Bullock Said About Her Late Partner Bryan Randall
Everything Sandra Bullock Said About Her Late Partner, Bryan Randall