Halle Berry Wore a High-Slit Gown With an Entire Bouquet’s Worth of Shimmering Roses

She is the moment.

Published on March 12, 2023 @ 08:44PM
When it comes to dressing for the Academy Awards, there's really only one rule: wearing something glamorous that makes a major fashion statement. Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry did not come to play but to slay on this year's Champagne carpet.

Showing up at the 2023 Oscars, Berry understood the assignment, once again, sporting a stunning angelic white haltered gown by Tamara Ralph with a thigh-high slit, a midsection cutout, and a flowing skirt. But the most notable aspect of the look was the shimmery pink rose appliqués placed delicately across the neck and at her hip.

95th Annual Academy Awards

Getty Images

The actress accessorized her flower-detailed look with simple gold hoops, matching rings, and gold sky-high heels. Her glam included a smoky eye and nude lip with rosy cheeks while she styled her asymmetrical pixie cut in Old Hollywood finger curls.

In 2002, Berry won her first Oscar at the 74th Academy Awards and became the first (and so far only) Black actress to ever win an Academy Award for best actress, a fact she describes as "heartbreaking."

“I thought Cynthia [Erivo] was going to do it [in 2019],” Berry told Variety. “I thought Ruth [Negga] had a really good shot at it too. I thought there were women that rightfully, arguably, could have, should have. I hoped they would have, but why it hasn’t gone that way, I don’t have the answer.”

